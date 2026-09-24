How to Watch Oregon vs. USC: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

There are six AP Top 25 matchups on Saturday for the first time since December of 2023, and one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the day is the No. 20 Oregon Ducks flying south to Los Angeles to take on the No. 12 USC Trojans.

It’s a huge matchup with enormous stakes for both programs. Oregon enters Saturday looking to get back on track after suffering a trajectory-changing upset in Week 2 against Oklahoma State. On the other sideline, USC is undefeated but faces plenty of pressure in the fifth season of Lincoln Riley’s tenure. With the College Football Playoff firmly in sight for both programs, this game could have major implications down the line.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The CFP Committee has shown over the past two seasons just how difficult it can be for teams with three regular-season losses to make the playoff field.

A 9-3 record doesn’t automatically eliminate a team, but it leaves very little room for error when competing for an at-large bid. That makes this matchup especially important for USC, which still has Indiana and Ohio State waiting later in the season. If the Trojans lose to Oregon, they would likely have to beat at least one of those teams to avoid finishing the regular season with three losses.

The Ducks already have one loss on their résumé, and the value of that loss could change depending on how Oklahoma State finishes the season. If the Cowboys struggle and enter December with more losses, Oregon’s defeat in Stillwater could look much worse to the CFP Committee than it would if Oklahoma State puts together a strong season.

That leaves the Ducks with very little margin for error moving forward. A win over USC would give Oregon a major road victory and help offset some of the damage from the Oklahoma State loss. Another defeat could rule the Ducks out of CFP contention altogether.

It’s a huge game for the Ducks as they open conference play, but the Trojans have just as much at stake in what could be one of the most important games of the Big Ten season.

How to Watch:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, California

TV: NBC

Fans can stream the matchup via Peacock, the NBC Sports app, and NBCSports.com, or through live TV streaming platforms carrying NBC such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

DraftKings Betting Odds:

Spread: Oregon -3 (-110) | USC +3 (-110)

Over/Under: 62.5 points (Over -110 / Under -110)

Moneyline: Oregon -150 | USC +125

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview:

The stakes are already high for the Oregon Ducks entering their first Big Ten game of the season. After suffering a 39-31 upset loss to Oklahoma State in Week 2, they no longer have much room for error if they want to put themselves in position for a College Football Playoff berth.

Oregon bounced back with an 84-0 win over Portland State, but a dominant win over an FCS opponent can only do so much to erase the damage from Stillwater. Now, the Ducks have a chance to add one of the biggest wins on their schedule when they travel to Los Angeles to take on No. 12 USC.

The importance of Saturday’s West Coast matchup carries massive College Football Playoff implications. The College Football Playoff Committee has already shown the public that even with the 12-team format, a 9-3 team will not make the College Football Playoff. While that isn’t set in stone, a team with a 9-3 record has yet to make the playoff. In fact, a 10-2 or even an 11-2 record doesn’t guarantee a spot, as seen last season by the omission of Notre Dame (10-2) and BYU (11-2).

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks already have a loss on their résumé, and the value of that loss could change throughout the season depending on how Oklahoma State finishes. If the Cowboys struggle and enter December with multiple losses, Oregon's 39-31 defeat could become a major problem when the committee compares the Ducks to other teams fighting for an at-large spot. However, a win over No. 12 USC would give Oregon a major ranked road victory to add to its résumé.

A loss would drop Oregon to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play before October even begins.

USC has plenty at stake as well. The Trojans enter the matchup undefeated and ranked No. 12, but their schedule is about to get much more difficult. USC still has No. 5 Indiana and No. 7 Ohio State waiting later in the season.

Given the Ducks' history so far this season, Oregon is arguably the more manageable of the three ranked opponents based on the current rankings. If USC loses to the Ducks, the Trojans would essentially need to take down either Ohio State or Indiana while also handling business against the lesser Big Ten opponents.

That pressure to make the CFP falls on USC coach Lincoln Riley. Now in his fifth season at USC, Riley has yet to lead the Trojans to a College Football Playoff appearance or a conference championship. After USC made major investments into its roster, recruiting, facilities and NIL operation, the expectations surrounding the program have only grown.

All the excuses have been used up. The expectation is for USC to compete with the best teams in the conference, and Saturday is an early opportunity to do exactly that.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley also has yet to beat Oregon since taking over at USC. The Ducks have won four straight against the Trojans, including a 42-27 victory in Eugene last season, and have won six of the last seven meetings.

Saturday will be Oregon's first regular-season game at the Coliseum since 2019 and its first trip there since the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Ducks also bring an impressive road record into Los Angeles. Oregon is 9-0 in Big Ten road games since joining the conference and 19-3 on the road under Lanning. But for Oregon, this game is about more than keeping the streak alive.

The Ducks need to show that Oklahoma State was an outlier and not a sign of bigger problems. Oregon gave up 554 yards in Stillwater and struggled in critical situations, including going 0-for-3 on fourth down. The offensive line also has not been as dominant as it has been in previous seasons. Oregon enters Saturday’s matchup with USC 0-for-6 on fourth-down attempts through its first three games.

If Oregon's offensive line can keep Moore comfortable and create room for the Ducks' rushing attack, Oregon has the talent to attack a USC defense that has shown some vulnerabilities.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the offensive linemen onto the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have allowed 30 points to Louisiana and 35 to Rutgers, so Oregon shouldn't necessarily need to completely shut down USC's offense to win this game. Instead, the Ducks need to win the physical battles that they failed to in Stillwater.

The upcoming game is a massive chance for the Ducks to turn around their season before the Oklahoma State loss becomes too heavy of a burden on its résumé.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.