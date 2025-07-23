Ducks Digest

LIVE Updates: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Appears at Big Ten Media Days

Live ppdates for Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning's press conference at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday, July 23. Lanning is scheduled to appear at 12:15 p.m. PT, and the press conference will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach ??Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach ??Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is set to hold his press conference at Big Ten Media Days from Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, July 23, at 12:15 p.m. PT.

In a 15-minute appearance, Lanning is expected to give an opening statement while also take questions from reporters. Lanning's address to the media will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

This article will be updated live during Lanning's appearance.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Oregon coach will be followed by Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch and Penn State coach James Franklin. Throughout the afternoon, coaches and players from a number of Big Ten programs will also appear on the Big Ten Network.

In addition to Lanning, Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei will be representing Oregon. Lanning and the Ducks' appearances will give Oregon fans a chance to hear about the team's preseason outlook from the leaders of the program.

What will Lanning talk to about when he addresses reporters? Questions about Ducks quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad are sure to be among the top topics for Lanning. Other newcomers like running back Makhi Hughes and safety Dillon Thieneman are expected to be major contributors for Oregon in 2025.

Ohio State's Ryan Day on Oregon's Dan Lanning

On Tuesday, Ohio State was among the first group of teams to appear at Big Ten Media Days, and Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was asked about Lanning and the Ducks. Despite the on-field rivalry that is growing between Oregon and Ohio State, Day revealed how much he respects the Ducks coach.

"I think Dan (Lanning) is a great coach," Day told Oregon on SI's Bri Amaranthus. "I think he's got a great perspective when you really get a chance to know him, which I have. We got a chance to go on the Nike trip together and then also play golf this spring."

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

"When you hear the story about he and his wife and everything his wife has been through, he's got an unbelievable perspective on the game and what motivates him. You don't always see that in coaches. So I have a lot of respect for him and not only the work that he does, but also the perspective that he has. He cares about people and he's got a good balance in his life, I believe. He's very intelligent and it's always good competing against him," Day continued.

After their two matchups last season, Ohio State and the Ducks are not scheduled to meet in 2025. The two programs could meet in the Big Ten Conference Championship or even the College Football Playoff, but both the Ducks and the Buckeyes will have their hands full in the regular season.

Charlie Viehl is a Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

