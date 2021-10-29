Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Colorado

    The Ducks will wear a bumblebee style uniform against Colorado for a Halloween matchup.
    Author:

    Oregon football has released its uniform combination for the Ducks' week 9 matchup against Colorado.

    The Ducks will wear a yellow jersey with black numbers and lettering as modeled by cornerback DJ James, who had two interceptions in the team's win over UCLA on the road in Pasadena last week.

    The uniform will be tied together by black helmets with yellow stripes, black banks, and yellow socks to be worn with black and yellow cleats. 

    This is a new combination the Ducks haven't worn yet this season. They have worn the helmets in their recent matchup against Arizona and the jerseys in their game against Stony Brook during the non-conference portion of their schedule in the 2021 season.

    More from Ducks Digest

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Oregon Colorado Uniforms
    Play
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Colorado

    Check out what the Ducks will be wearing this week

    Kayvon Thibodeaux UCLA 3
    Play
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    The Ducks' defense should pick up right where it left off in last week's win

    Anthony Brown UCLA Presnap
    Play
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    The Oregon offense looks to stay hot against Colorado

    ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter here

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Oregon Colorado Uniforms
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Colorado

    10 seconds ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux UCLA 3
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    50 minutes ago
    Anthony Brown UCLA Presnap
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    4 hours ago
    Steven Stephens UCLA
    Football

    No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

    7 hours ago
    Oregon Offensive Line vs. UCLA
    Football

    Analysis: Kingsley Suamataia Hits the Portal

    8 hours ago
    verone-mckinley-iii-vs-ucla
    Football

    ROUNDTABLE: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado Score Predictions

    9 hours ago
    Christian Gonzalez vs. USC
    Football

    Colorado Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 7 Oregon

    10 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal UCLA 2
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates Ahead of Colorado

    21 hours ago