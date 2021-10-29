LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Colorado
Oregon football has released its uniform combination for the Ducks' week 9 matchup against Colorado.
The Ducks will wear a yellow jersey with black numbers and lettering as modeled by cornerback DJ James, who had two interceptions in the team's win over UCLA on the road in Pasadena last week.
The uniform will be tied together by black helmets with yellow stripes, black banks, and yellow socks to be worn with black and yellow cleats.
This is a new combination the Ducks haven't worn yet this season. They have worn the helmets in their recent matchup against Arizona and the jerseys in their game against Stony Brook during the non-conference portion of their schedule in the 2021 season.
