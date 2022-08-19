Skip to main content

LOOK: Oregon Football Releases Cleats for Season Opener vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Is anyone surprised the Ducks are going with some flash to start the Dan Lanning era?
We're just about two weeks away from the start of the 2022 Oregon Ducks football season.

The excitement continued to mount in Eugene on Friday as the Ducks released photos of the cleats they will be wearing for their season opener against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The design is a smooth blend of green and yellow, with a base green that appears to be a bit darker than what Oregon has worn in recent games. The cleats also feature the newer Duck pattern that we've seen on recent uniform combinations and throughout the Hatfield Dowlin Complex football facilities.

Fans will need to wait a little bit longer to see the full uniform reveal, but if history is any indication, Oregon has something special that they're cooking up for the first game of the 2022 season. 

Winding back the clock to some recent headliner non-conference games, the Ducks debuted a clean whiteout concept against the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021--a game they went on to win 35-28 on the road in Columbus at the Shoe.

Oregon releases uniform combination for Ohio State

In 2019, they debuted their "nightmare green" uniforms against the Auburn Tigers, a game they dropped 27-21 at AT&T Stadium, also known as "Jerry's World" in Arlington, Texas. That game coincidentally served as an introduction for some of this year's Oregon defenders, as they were tasked with slowing down new Duck quarterback Bo Nix, who went on to win SEC offensive freshman of the year at Auburn.

While Oregon vs. Georgia will likely draw more hype and excitement than last year's Ohio State game, we can probably expect to see the full uniforms revealed on social media during game week.

