Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's fist pump when drafting Oregon Ducks DT Jamaree Caldwell!



Caldwell is the FIFTH Duck drafted through the first 3 rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Joins former Ducks Justin Herbert and Troy Dye in L.A.



#BoltUp https://t.co/uCraldrZwG pic.twitter.com/VytVWtDjhK