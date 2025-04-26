Los Angeles Chargers Select Jamaree Caldwell In NFL Draft: Get To Know Elite Lineman
The Los Angeles Chargers selected former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell with the No. 86 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As the 22nd pick in the third round, the Chargers are getting a run-stuffing defender in a draft that has seen a number of defensive lineman taken off the board.
The Chargers spent their first two picks on offense, helping out quarterback and fellow former Ducks star Justin Herbert. After drafting North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in the first round and Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris in the second round, Los Angeles addressed a need along the defensive line with their third pick in the draft.
"Right now he only has two-down flexibility. If he ever wants to get on the field on third down, he's going to have to become a better pass rusher. But if you're looking for a guy to clog the middle up, to get some pocket push, some bull rush and collapse the pocket where your edge guys can get off the edge and turn the corner, he can do that. Better run player than pass player early at this point in his career," said ESPN analyst Booger McFarland.
Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh was caught celebrating the pick while on the phone:
Caldwell is the fifth player from Oregon to be taken in the first three rounds, joining defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 21), offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (Washington Commanders, No. 29), tight end Terrance Ferguson (Los Angeles Rams, No. 46), and EDGE Jordan Burch (Arizona Cardinals, No. 78).
Shortly after Caldwell's selection, the Cleveland Browns chose Dillon Gabriel at No. 94. The Browns' pick leaves Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders waiting in the later part of the third round, one of the most surprising storylines of the draft.
According to OverTheCap, Caldwell's contract is projected to be worth $6,313,266 with a signing bonus of $1,231,464.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning reacted to Caldwell realizing his dreams of being drafted to the NFL, posting on social media:
"Great pick for the Chargers! Unbelievable teammate who made every part of our organization better. Proud of you," wrote Lanning.