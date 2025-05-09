Mack Brown Reveals Why Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Thriving In NIL Era: ‘Money Isn’t Only Thing’
DALLAS - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning addressed the "confusing" state of college football while providing a positive outlook on the future of the sport in regards to the strong people it can build. Lanning spoke on the topic as he was awarded the prestigious Stallings Award for humanitarianism at the Dallas Country Club on a sentimental Tuesday evening.
"I think everybody in this room realizes football is confusing right now, especially at the college level," Lanning said as he accepted his award. "There's a lot of us that might not love everything about college football, but I will tell you this, as confusing as it is, it's an unbelievable sport that has the opportunity to influence, build, and grow young men into unbelievable humans."
College football has experienced massive changes since the NCAA enacted a new policy allowing athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) in 2021. The transfer portal adds another layer to the seismic differences in the landscape. Now, a college head coach is tasked with juggling recruiting, transfers, NIL deals... all while attempting to create a stable and winning culture the breeds great people and athletes.
"The path might be different. It's not necessarily harder, but the path might be different," Lanning said. "So we'll continue to adjust, to compete to be the best of the best. And I'm not talking about on the field. I'm talking about what we're able to do off the field. I'm talking about every one of us in this room, our ability to influence others."
Lanning's ability to adjust and connect with his players through his transparency stands out among the rest. Lanning made history to become the first Oregon coach to win the Stallings Award, which recognizes outstanding leadership, character and achievement in college football.
The Stallings award is unique in it's the only coach-selected honor in a recognition of peers. Two of the previous winners of the award, former Texas Longhorns coach Mack Brown and former TCU coach Gary Patterson attended and celebrated Lanning's achievements.
Patterson and Brown weighed in on why they think Lanning is thriving in the ever-changing college football landscape.
"Eugene a great place, and (Lanning) treats people right," Patterson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "Everybody inside of the business knows who the best coaches are, who the good people are, and Coach Lanning fits both those categories."
Brown addressed Oregon's relationship with Nike and co-founder Phil Knight, while maintaining that Lanning's success goes beyond it.
"Oregon has a very aggressive and passionate fan base, and they have tremendous facilities," Brown told Amaranthus. "Mr. Phil Knight is a friend of ours, and there's no better booster in America. He's a guy who's gonna make sure that they have every advantage at Oregon, the same they have at Ohio State and Texas and Georgia and Alabama and all over the country."
"We also have seen that money is not the only thing you have to have. You have to have charisma. You have to have energy. You have to have knowledge. You have to have a plan. And Dan's got all of it," Brown continued.
MORE: New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux On Rocky Ground After Abdul Carter NFL Draft Pick
MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening
MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Stuns At 2025 Met Gala In Manhattan
Lanning's reliability is huge recruiting tool for the Ducks. As his name gets thrown in the hat for new job opportunities, Lanning has reiterated over and over that he wants to be Oregon's coach for as long as the Ducks will have him.
Eugene has become home for Dan, Sauphia and their three boys Caden, Kniles, and Titan. What does Eugene mean to Lanning?
"Everything," Lanning told Amaranthus. "It is one of the things I didn't know when I got to Eugene, and I've absolutely fallen in love with it. That's become really special. We wanted to find a place where not only we could coach, but an opportunity to compete to win, and we could raise our kids. And we totally love it. Not just the people, but the topography."
Lanning said his family loves taking advantage of the proximity to the coast, mountains and often hikes Spencer's Butte.
The Ducks experienced even more change in 2024 as new members of the expanded 18-team Big Ten Conference. Lanning is fresh off leading the Ducks to a Big Ten championship in their inaugural year in the conference. Lanning and the Ducks achieved the first 13-0 start in program history, earning the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and a berth in the Rose Bowl.
College football will continue to adjust as new iterations to NIL, transfer portal and the College Football Playoff are suggested. Lanning plans to stay flexible as the shifts continue.