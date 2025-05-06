New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Stuns At 2025 Met Gala In Manhattan
Former Oregon Ducks National Player of the Year and Unanimous All-American guard Sabrina Ionescu dazzled the denim carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. The Met Gala is a yearly fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Costume Institute, which was founded by former editor-in-chief of Vogue and COO of Condé Nast, Anna Wintour, in 2014. The prestigious event began in 1948 and has developed into fashion's biggest, most exclusive global event.
The event is incredibly exclusive as it is invite-only and usually reserved for the biggest superstars across all industries. Ionescu, who led the New York Liberty to a WNBA Championship and was a member of the 2024 Paris Olympic Gold Medal women’s basketball team, is coming off the biggest year of her life and is stepping into the spotlight as a global brand beyond just the basketball court.
Just 27 years old, Ionescu is already on her second signature shoe with Nike and is also under a long-term endorsement with the brand. She was the first women’s basketball player under the Nike emblem to debut a unisex signature collection. Ionescu is also an international brand ambassador for the reputable Swiss watch company Tissot and was the first WNBA player to represent the brand. Ionescu’s journey into fashion beyond athletic wear is well underway.
“I’m trying to be open-minded and step outside my comfort zone,” Ionescu said to Harper’s Bazaar at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.
Ionescu showed some of that fearlessness by delving into the theme of the 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Black Dandyism and other inspirations from African American culture were used as the baseline for the looks of the night. Ionescu wore a custom suit from designer Sergio Hudson. Joined by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and her teammates Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, Ionescu represented the WNBA on fashion’s biggest stage.
“Ionescu, meanwhile, went sporty in a white bra top paired with a silky black blazer, a stretchy black maxi skirt, and white see-through heels. She added some shimmer with layers of diamonds: dangly earrings, a tennis necklace, and several bracelets and rings,” said Rosa Sanchez of Harper’s Bazaar.
While these explorations are still new for Ionescu, she is leaving a positive mark in the field of fashion, as her look was well-received by the masses. For athletes specifically, it can be difficult to break through as a staple in the fashion world, but Ionescu is finding her footing and establishing more comfort as she grows into the new balance of being an athlete and a brand.
“Sometimes it’s a little tough, because my mentality is really just on the game, less on what I’m wearing. But I’ve tried to be better about it, and next season I’m going to continue elevating my style, because I understand how big of a moment this is, and how exciting it can be for fans to be able to see our style off the court,” said Ionescu. “I’m really excited to be able to just be a part of this world and continue to learn as I find interest in this space.”
From Eugene, Oregon, to New York City, New York, Ionescu has left her mark in various facets.