Injury Concerns Rise As Multiple Ducks Receivers Miss Oregon Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks spring game will give fans a look at new pieces to the offense, like offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola, as well as the continued development of star quarterback Dante Moore.

Oregon's Wide Receiver Injuries

While Oregon's quarterback room and the passing offense as a whole is one of the most exciting parts of the roster, Saturday's spring game is affected by injuries to multiple wide receivers.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evan Stewart warming up in a non contact jersey at Oregon's spring game. Follow along for live updateshttps://t.co/aptqmhDeq0 pic.twitter.com/T3dvCNqC4W — Oregon Ducks On SI (@OregonDucks_SI) April 25, 2026

Star receiver Evan Stewart decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Oregon to play alongside Moore, and he will be wearing a green non-contact jersey during the spring game as he looks to return from a knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2025 season. Still, seeing Stewart suiting up for the Ducks is a step forward in his recovery.

Meanwhile, two more Oregon wide receivers will be out for the spring game: Jeremiah McClellan and Gatlin Bair. The two receivers came out wearing street clothes as they both appear to be dealing with undisclosed injuries. McClellan is coming off of a breakout season for Oregon, but Bair has yet to make his Ducks debut.

McClellan caught 38 passes for 557 yards and three touchdowns, turning heads with his ability to make acrobatic and one-handed catches. Bair enters the program as a former five-star recruit from the class of 2024 whose college football career was delayed for an LDS mission.

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan in street clothes | Bri Amaranthu

Injuries piled up at the receiver position for the Ducks throughout 2025 as Stewart missed the entire season. Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., as well as tight end Kenyon Sadiq, missed time with injuries.

Oregon Ducks Pass Catchers to Watch

Ducks like McClellan and former Oregon receiver Malik Benson stepped up and filled the production lost due to injuries, and the spring game could give some younger players a stage to shine. Watch out for freshmen like Messiah Hampton and Hudson Lewis who will be making their debut in the spring game.

Transfer receiver Iverson Hooks will also be making his debut in the spring game as one of the more experienced wideouts on the roster.

However, the most exciting additions to Oregon's passing game could be in the tight end room. Former five-star recruit Kendre Harrison joins the Ducks offense at tight end, and Lanning and company added former Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh in the transfer portal.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson is expected to start after Kenyon Sadiq became the first tight end selected in the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 16 overall.

Thanks to Johnson as well as the additions of Harrison and Olesh to Oregon's arsenal of pass catchers, the spring game could feature the tight ends heavily. Johnson already caught the first touchdown of the game from Moore in what could be the first of many connections between the two for this 2026 Oregon team.

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