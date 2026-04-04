Mel Kiper Makes Feelings Known On Kenyon Sadiq In NFL Draft

NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper give his take on Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who is preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The fastest tight end in NFL Combine history, Sadiq is separating himself from the others in his class. The Big Ten Tight End of the Year is emerging as a predicted first-round pick, however Kiper sees him going in the top-10 in his latest NFL Mock draft.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and reporter Bri Amaranthus

Sadiq's versatility, impressive production, record-setting combine performance and NFL-ready size has made him one of the most-coveted prospects... and his recent top-30 visits align nicely with Kiper's projection.

Kenyon Sadiq Connected To Kansas City

Kiper predicts that Sadiq will be the No. 9 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, joining star Travis Kelce. Kelce has signed a contact extension with the Chiefs but Kansas City may be looking for a succession plan for the 37-year-old.

Sadiq confirmed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that he has visited the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the draft. The visit was unique as Sadiq got to meet Kelce, right after he signed his contract extension.

It was an unexpected but meaningful moment for the rising prospect from Idaho. Most NFL players are out of the building for the offseason but the Chiefs coaches wanted to introduce Sadiq and Kelce, since he happened to be in the building.

“It was awesome,” Sadiq told Amaranthus. “Just kind of a moment of realization… like, this is the NFL.”

“He’s a super down-to-earth person,” Sadiq said. “He’s not going to try to ego you by any means… I think that's pretty rare, especially being the celebrity or caliber that he's at. It was really cool."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq also met with Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the two "chopped it up" about what it was like for Sadiq to grow up in Idaho.

An explosive playmaker like Sadiq could fit in easily for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It's a pairing that is easy to see. Kansas City thrives on players who can win in space, adjust on the fly and turn broken plays into big gains (the Mahomes' specialty). That is exactly where Sadiq’s skill set stands out.

Sadiq also has visited the Philadelphia Eagles with additional visits scheduled to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. Drawing interest from multiple playoff-caliber organizations with first round selections speaks volumes, and it's something that Kiper could be factoring in.

Kenyon Sadiq got to meet Travis Kelce right after he signed his contract extension in Kansas City.



“He’s a super down-to-earth person… I think that's pretty rare, especially being the celebrity or caliber that he's at."



MORE: https://t.co/vQkYqRX9LE pic.twitter.com/VS0QROlRd1 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 1, 2026

What Makes Kenyon Sadiq Elite

Sadiq turned heads at the combine in Indianapolis with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, breaking the record for fastest ever recorded by a tight end. While his athletic frame jumps off the page at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, his understanding of the offense has been integral during NFL team interviews.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | oregon ducks on si darby winter

If Sadiq is selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, he will become the first Duck tight end to do so since Russ Francis was selected at No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

In 2025, he set the program’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 51 while adding eight touchdown catches, tied for the second-most by a Ducks tight end in a season. His 560 receiving yards ranked fourth in program history at the position, and his impact earned him recognition as a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

Sadiq will not be attending the draft in Pittsburgh. He plans to rent an Air BNB in Idaho with his friends, family and maybe even Oregon coach Dan Lanning (who is a Chiefs fan) and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. The NFL Draft runs from April 23–25, with the first round beginning on April 23 at 5 p.m. PT.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Next Great Oregon Tight End?

As Sadiq looks to reach his NFL Dream, the current Ducks will be competing a the annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. One exciting storyline is: how will redshirt junior Jamari Johnson step up in Sadiq's place? Hopes are high that quarterback Dante Moore has another elite weapon at tight end in Johnson.

Johnson is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses and looks to build off an exciting 2025 season where he finished with 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention and awed fans with several crucial plays, including 2-yard touchdown catch in the first overtime of Oregon’s double-overtime win over the No. 3 Pen State Nittany Lions.

Admission is free for the spring game and kicks off at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 25, . The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.

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