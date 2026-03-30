Seven Oregon Ducks Are Gaining Serious NFL Draft Momentum

A new seven-round mock draft from ESPN projects seven Oregon players selected, with several rising faster than expected as 2026 NFL Draft buzz builds.

Not only does this matter because Oregon fans get to cheer on another class of Ducks on Sundays - it also reinforces coach Dan Lanning's program as a true NFL pipeline. Even with quarterback Dante Moore and Oregon's entire starting defensive line deciding to return to Eugene in 2026 despite high NFL draft stocks ... the Ducks are still projected to be a major presence in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It is a combination of proven development and retained talent that is truly rare.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and reporter Bri Amaranthus

Seven Oregon Ducks Gaining Serious NFL Draft Momentum

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23–25, 2026. The closer the date gets, the more hype Ducks are getting. NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller released a seven-round mock and Oregon players are rising, while one Duck makes history.

First Round, Pick No. 14: Tight end Kenyon Sadiq selected by the Baltimore Ravens.

First Round, Pick No. 18: Safety Dillon Thieneman selected by the Minnesota Vikings.

Second Round, Pick No. 59: Guard Emmanuel Pregnon selected by the Houston Texans.

Fourth Round, Pick No. 103: Cornerback Jadon Canady selected by the New York Jets.

Fifth Round, Pick No. 142: Linebacker Bryce Boettcher selected by the Tennessee Titans.

Fifth Round, Pick No. 166: Offensive tackle Alex Harkey selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seventh Round, Pick No. 237: Offensive tackle Isaiah World selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Takeaways From NFL Mock Draft

In this scenario, Sadiq would etch his name in history books and become first Oregon tight end to get drafted in the first round since former Duck Russ Francis was selected at No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Sadiq's speed paired with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would be a sight to see. Sadiq made history by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end.

"Yeah, that was definitely a goal," Sadiq said at Oregon's Pro Day. "I didn't want to put it out there because I want any expectations - to hit that 4.3. So as soon as I saw 4.4 twice in a row, man, I was pretty bummed out. But the official 4.3, man, I was really happy. So that was my goal."

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Sadiq showed exactly why teammates call him ‘Sadiq The Freak’ at the combine. His 43.5-inch vertical tied for the second-best ever by a tight end, and his 11-foot-1 broad jump ranked third all time at the position.

Another important takeaway from this scenario is the Oregon would send two first round picks to the NFL in back-to-back years. Joining Sadiq in the first round is Thieneman to the Minnesota Vikings at pick No. 18. It would mark only the fifth time in program history that Oregon has had multiple first-round selections in the same year (2025, 2015, 2013, 1972).

Oregon fans will be excited to see Pregnon, Canady, Boettcher, Harkey and World find NFL homes in this projection, a reflection of the Ducks’ depth across multiple position groups.

Among them, Canady stands out as a name to watch as the draft inches closer and closer. The cornerback has been steadily climbing draft simulations as a true “sleeper,” with his versatility and production beginning to catch the attention of evaluators.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A few notable names were left out, adding even more intrigue to Oregon’s draft outlook. Wide receiver Malik Benson is widely viewed as a mid-round talent and could easily work his way into future projections. Running back Noah Whittington and defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson were also not included, despite flashing the kind of upside that typically translates to late-round or priority free agent opportunities.

Oregon continues to be a consistent NFL feeder, which is aiding recruiting and transfer portal successes. What is possibly the most impressive is the ability to reload a talented roster year over year. The Ducks program has the potential for an even bigger, record-setting draft class still on the horizon in 2027.

It will be a festive weekend, as a group of former Ducks look to reach their NFL dreams - the current Ducks will be competing a the annual spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Admission is free and the game will kick off at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 25, . The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.