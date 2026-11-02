Why Mike Norvell’s Dan Lanning Connection Has Oregon Fans Talking

EUGENE - Oregon coach Dan Lanning has gotten plenty of practice at what legendary coach Nick Saban called the toughest part of being a head coach: finding new coordinators.

Lanning has appointed five primary offensive and defensive coordinators since arriving at Oregon, with three leaving for head coaching jobs.

.. And now he is navigating that process again. After dismissing offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer seven games into the 2026 season, Lanning turned to Jay Johnson to handle play-calling in the interim.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s name has been a fixture in the fan conversation surrounding Oregon’s opening, fueled by memories of the Ducks’ rise to national prominence during his tenure as head coach from 2009-12. Mike Norvell’s name comes with a different connection... one rooted in Lanning’s own rise through the coaching ranks.

Norvell’s dismissal at Florida State has drawn attention with Oregon’s offensive coordinator position open. The two worked together at three programs, with Norvell hiring Lanning to his first full-time FBS assistant coaching opportunity at Memphis. Lanning has since credited Norvell with helping shape his approach to running Oregon’s program.

Who Is Mike Norvell?

Norvell, 45, began his head coaching career at Memphis in 2016 before taking over Florida State for the 2020 season. His resume includes conference championships at both programs and national coach of the year honors.

His best season at Florida State came in 2023, when he led the Seminoles to a 13-0 start and the ACC championship before they were left out of the four-team College Football Playoff. Norvell earned both the Dodd Trophy and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award that season.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sidelines. The Florida State Seminoles lead the New Mexico State Aggies 17-7 at the half on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Norvell built his reputation as one of college football’s most creative offensive minds, using tempo, multiple personnel groups and a versatile running game to challenge defenses.

Norvell also spent seven seasons recruiting in Florida, one of the nation’s top sources of high school football talent. His experience recruiting the state adds another dimension to his coaching resume.

Norvell turned Memphis into a conference champion, leading the team to its first outright conference title since 1969. He compiled a 38-15 record over four seasons, guiding the Tigers to a school-record 12 wins, the American Athletic Conference championship and a Cotton Bowl berth in 2019.

His Florida State tenure ended after seven seasons and a 3-5 start in 2026.

Dan Lanning And Mike Norvell Share Three Coaching Stops

Lanning and Norvell first worked together at Pittsburgh in 2011. Lanning was a graduate assistant, while Norvell served as co-offensive coordinator on Todd Graham’s staff.

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell meets with Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney ahead of the matchup at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both followed Graham to Arizona State, where Norvell served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Lanning worked in defensive and recruiting roles during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Lanning then became defensive backs coach and co-recruiting coordinator at Sam Houston State before joining Saban’s Alabama staff as a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide’s 2015 national championship season.

Norvell and Lanning reunited at Memphis. After becoming head coach of the Tigers, Norvell hired Lanning away from Alabama to coach inside linebackers and serve as recruiting coordinator during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Norvell Helped Shape Lanning’s Oregon Philosophy

Dan Lanning: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era | oregon ducks on si

Lanning has publicly credited Norvell, Saban and Kirby Smart as coaches whose approaches influenced his own. Lanning discussed how he took pieces from each stop and built an Oregon offensive DNA rooted in versatility, physicality and quarterback play.

“Yeah, I think ultimately, getting to watch Nick and Kirby both, Mike, there were things that you walked away with. And as a head coach, you're like, OK, I want this to be a part of what we do,” Lanning said.

Lanning is quick to compliment Norvell whenever asked about the coach.

“Mike has a crazy passion for the game,” Lanning said in 2024 on Bussin’ With The Boys. “When it comes to his intensity, you want to see that start at the top. You want a head coach that you know he’s not going to ask you to do anything that he’s not willing to do. He put in the work, he put in the time. He looked at things outside the box, right?… A guy that’s willing to put in everything that they have for us to be successful and willing to adapt and change.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That willingness to adapt is something Lanning has needed this season, navigating quarterback Dante Moore’s injury and a midseason change in offensive play-calling.

As he evaluates the coordinator position, Lanning has said he is monitoring developments across college football and the NFL but doesn't expect a hire to be made "right around the corner."

Norvell’s availability adds a familiar name to that backdrop. Whether their paths cross again remains to be seen, but Lanning has already made clear how much he took from their years together.

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