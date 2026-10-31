Nick Saban Doesn't Hold Back on Dan Lanning While Making College GameDay Pick

The Oregon Ducks (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) will host a talented No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) team as former coach Chip Kelly makes his anticipated return to Autzen Stadium.

The Wildcats, under fourth-year coach David Braun, have been one of the top storylines in a year of several shocking surprises in the Big Ten. At the beginning of the season, few would've thought the Wildcats would be in the thick of the Big Ten title and CFP race at the end of October, but here they are.

Northwestern’s offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, right, talks with Aidan Chiles during the first quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The addition of former Ducks coach Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and Jerry Neuheisel as the quarterbacks coach for Northwestern has helped the Wildcats take a major step forward in the Big Ten this season.

The Wildcats' only loss of the season came on the road against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers, where they put up a tough fight, losing 29-23. It has been the total opposite for the Ducks. After beginning the season as a national championship contender, Oregon's fall from grace has been among the biggest storylines in college football.

Due to their performances this season, a majority of the ESPN College GameDay crew believes Northwestern will go on the road and beat a struggling Ducks offense as an underdog on Saturday. Here’s a look at the College GameDay crew’s picks.

ESPN College GameDay Crew Picks For Oregon vs. Northwestern

Desmond Howard: Northwestern

Nick Saban: Oregon

Pat McAfee: Northwestern

Isiah Thomas (guest picker): Northwestern

Kirk Herbstreit: Northwestern

Nick Saban’s Belief In Dan Lanning’s Ducks

Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit on the set for ESPN's College GameDay before the Indiana versus Minnesota football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After their recent 21-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium, the Ducks have gone through a lot of changes to help solve their offensive struggles. Since their 41-27 win over the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26, the Ducks offense hasn’t scored over 20 points on offense in a game.

Due to these struggles, the Ducks parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, and Jay Johnson has now stepped in as the acting offensive play-caller. Despite these changes, Saban still believes in his former graduate assistant at Alabama, Dan Lanning.

“I believe that Dan Lanning can actually get Oregon on the right track. They’ve had a lot of stuff go on this week with the offensive coordinator change; I think this team responds,” Saban said on ESPN’s College GameDay.

How the Ducks play in all three phases against the Wildcats is the key, with key injuries on their offensive line and wide receiver Messiah Hampton downgraded to out after reportedly being arrested on Oct. 30.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton (15) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way their offense starts is the key to a victory against the Wildcats. If the Ducks' offense starts sluggish, they could be in for yet another rough afternoon, as Northwestern’s offense should be able to take advantage of the Ducks' defense on a few drives, despite how well they’ve been playing.

According to the current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Ducks are 3.5-point favorites. The Ducks and Wildcats will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on Peacock.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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