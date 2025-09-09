Updated National Championship Betting Odds: Oregon Makes Big Move
Week 2 of the 2025 college football season is officially in the books, and with it, the odds for each team to win the national championship have already changed. The Oregon Ducks have finally jumped on the national radar and are now ranked at No. 4 in the AP poll after their 69-3 win against Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Ducks Odds Shift Drastically Following Win Over Oklahoma State
The oddsmakers must have taken a hard look at the Oregon Ducks in their week two beatdown of Oklahoma State, as the Ducks' odds have now shifted from +1400 to +1000 per FanDuel. The jump is a seismic change that now has the Ducks alone with the fifth-best odds to win the national championship.
The +1000 odds for the Ducks have nearly brought them back to where they began the season at +900. After the Montana State game, the Ducks were valued at +1400 to win the national championship.
The odds change could be dialed up to the general public betting on Oregon to win the national championship, which could possibly encourage various sports books to give shorter odds to the Ducks to offset losses in case the Ducks do win the national championship.
Ducks Trail Two Big Ten Teams In National Championship Odds
There are only two Big Ten teams above Oregon with better odds to win the national championship. Reigning national champions Ohio State are the favorite to repeat as champions with +550 odds. The Penn State Nittany Lions are right behind them with +600 odds.
Just in front of the Ducks are SEC programs Georgia and Texas, who share +700 odds to win it all. There was some movement for teams behind Oregon. LSU was tied with Oregon at +1000 odds but has now been moved to +1100 by FanDuel.
MORE: Three Reasons Why Bucky Irving Could Catapult Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Program For Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Kesean Bowman
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host First-Round College Football Playoff Game in Autzen Stadium
Notre Dame and Alabama are the two programs whose odds fall a bit below Oregon. The Fighting Irish have +1500 odds and the Crimson Tide have +1600 odds to win it all. The next closest Big Ten team after the Ducks is USC, who sit well below the Ducks with +5000 odds.
Oregon Has Big Opportunity To Boost Odds In Week Five Game
The Ducks' odds have a chance to swing drastically after their week 5 game in Happy Valley against Penn State. Whichever team wins that bout will have the inside track to an appearance in the Big Ten title game, and with it a chance for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
The Ducks will also play USC, who themselves have +5000 odds, should the Trojans and Ducks continue to win up to their matchup, that game could have massive sportsbook implications as well.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.