Three Reasons Why Oregon's Bucky Irving Could Catapult Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The first weekend of the NFL regular season saw several wins for former Oregon Ducks stars, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is no different.
The second-year Buccaneer scored his first NFL touchdown in the third quarter with a 10-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to put the Buccaneers up 16-10.
Though rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka took the spotlight having the first multiple receiving touchdowns in a rookie debut since 2022, there's still a lot to be excited about when it comes to Irving's contributions to Tampa Bay this season.
Below are three reasons why Irving's Oregon experience translates to Tampa Bay success in year two.
Not Just a Rusher, Also a Receiver
One aspect of Irving's time at Oregon that's carried over to his time in the league is his ability to become a receiver when rushing isn't an option. During his 2023 junior season, Irving scored two touchdowns and put up 56 receptions for 413 yards with the Ducks' passing game.
Irving recorded receptions in all fourteen of Oregon's games during his final season in Eugene.
Looking at his receiving touchdown against the Falcons on Sunday, Irving's experience at Oregon shines. The running back lines up next to Mayfield and when the ball is snapped, uses his speed to run to the outside while turned to face the quarterback, indicating experience in looking for the pass.
Irving's running back side braces for pushing through the three Falcons defenders heading towards him, and Irving blocks with enough space to put the ball into the endzone, combining his skills at rushing and receiving to execute the play.
Used to Putting Up Numbers
Compared to the rest of the league after week one, Irving came in sixth for yards per carry with 2.6 yards per carry. At Oregon during his 2023 season, Irving came in fourth in the PAC-12 Conference with 6.34 yards per carry.
Those numbers take plenty of on-field experience to know how to evade defenders and push up field. According to ESPN, if Irving continues putting up numbers like the one's he did Sunday, he'll hit well beyond 600 yards for the year.
“Obviously, it’s been a little hard in the run game with no pads on," Mayfield said about Irving during the offseason. "One thing I will say about (Irving) - Obviously he has good hands. When he decides to cut up field and go north and south, he goes. He decides and he hits it. That’s good so far.”
Irving's Mentality Shown with the Ducks
The final piece of Irvings' key to success for the Buccaneers shows on the field in a round about way. In a recent article detailing Irving's second yard on the Buccaneers and journey to the pros, Tampa Bay wide receiver Tez Johnson spoke about Irving's preparation at Oregon where the two would
"The team meeting would be at 7:30 and I was rolling up at 7:25. But Bucky set me down and told me that I needed to get into a routine and told me that he got up at 5. He said, 'Either you want to be the best in the country, or you want to be average as grits.' That was the first time he told me something real at Oregon," Johnson said of Irving.
Irving's preparation is actually a big part of why he ended up on the Buccaneer's radar.
"The biggest thing that stood out to me was his character and his work ethic," noted former Buccaneers' National Scout Antwon Murray. "They talked about him being one of the first guys in and one of the last guys out and how competitive he was."
The Buccaneers continue their season next Monday, Sept. 15 with a road game against the Houston Texans.