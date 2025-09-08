Ducks Digest

Three Reasons Why Oregon's Bucky Irving Could Catapult Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Beginning the NFL regular season with a near win against the Atlanta Falcons, former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving scored his first NFL touchdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moving forward, how much will Irving contribute to the Buccaneers' offense?

Ally Osborne

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first weekend of the NFL regular season saw several wins for former Oregon Ducks stars, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is no different.

The second-year Buccaneer scored his first NFL touchdown in the third quarter with a 10-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to put the Buccaneers up 16-10.

Though rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka took the spotlight having the first multiple receiving touchdowns in a rookie debut since 2022, there's still a lot to be excited about when it comes to Irving's contributions to Tampa Bay this season.

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with quarterback Baker Mayf
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Below are three reasons why Irving's Oregon experience translates to Tampa Bay success in year two.

Not Just a Rusher, Also a Receiver

One aspect of Irving's time at Oregon that's carried over to his time in the league is his ability to become a receiver when rushing isn't an option. During his 2023 junior season, Irving scored two touchdowns and put up 56 receptions for 413 yards with the Ducks' passing game.

Irving recorded receptions in all fourteen of Oregon's games during his final season in Eugene.

Looking at his receiving touchdown against the Falcons on Sunday, Irving's experience at Oregon shines. The running back lines up next to Mayfield and when the ball is snapped, uses his speed to run to the outside while turned to face the quarterback, indicating experience in looking for the pass.

Irving's running back side braces for pushing through the three Falcons defenders heading towards him, and Irving blocks with enough space to put the ball into the endzone, combining his skills at rushing and receiving to execute the play.

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown a
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Used to Putting Up Numbers

Compared to the rest of the league after week one, Irving came in sixth for yards per carry with 2.6 yards per carry. At Oregon during his 2023 season, Irving came in fourth in the PAC-12 Conference with 6.34 yards per carry.

Those numbers take plenty of on-field experience to know how to evade defenders and push up field. According to ESPN, if Irving continues putting up numbers like the one's he did Sunday, he'll hit well beyond 600 yards for the year.

“Obviously, it’s been a little hard in the run game with no pads on," Mayfield said about Irving during the offseason. "One thing I will say about (Irving) - Obviously he has good hands. When he decides to cut up field and go north and south, he goes. He decides and he hits it. That’s good so far.”

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball for a touchdown aga
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Gets Final Word in Mike Gundy Back and Forth

MORE: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Addresses Loss Against Oregon Ducks After NIL Remark

MORE: Multiple Oregon Ducks Score First Career Touchdowns In Blowout Victory Over Oklahoma State

MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot Goes Viral For Trendy Costume, One Week After Head Mishap

MORE: Oregon Ducks Blast Mike Gundy’s Comments Inside Autzen Stadium As Fans React

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ballag Atlanta Falcons l
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ballag Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Irving's Mentality Shown with the Ducks

The final piece of Irvings' key to success for the Buccaneers shows on the field in a round about way. In a recent article detailing Irving's second yard on the Buccaneers and journey to the pros, Tampa Bay wide receiver Tez Johnson spoke about Irving's preparation at Oregon where the two would

"The team meeting would be at 7:30 and I was rolling up at 7:25. But Bucky set me down and told me that I needed to get into a routine and told me that he got up at 5. He said, 'Either you want to be the best in the country, or you want to be average as grits.' That was the first time he told me something real at Oregon," Johnson said of Irving.

Irving's preparation is actually a big part of why he ended up on the Buccaneer's radar.

"The biggest thing that stood out to me was his character and his work ethic," noted former Buccaneers' National Scout Antwon Murray. "They talked about him being one of the first guys in and one of the last guys out and how competitive he was."

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Atlanta
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers continue their season next Monday, Sept. 15 with a road game against the Houston Texans.

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football