Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host First-Round College Football Playoff Game in Autzen Stadium
Week 2 for the No. 4 Oregon Ducks football was nothing short of exciting. The Ducks bulldozed aside the Oklahoma State Cowboys a staggering 69 to 3, which propelled them up two spots in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.
It's early but these rankings gives both fans and analyst an idea of what the College Football Playoff seeding could look like, and validates team that are seen as powerful.
When it comes time for the CFP Selection Committee to determine who's in and who's out, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford believes the Ducks will have the No.6 seed, and in prime position to host Crawford's No. 11 seeded-South Carolina Gamecocks at home in Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Snubbed From Top 4?
While the Ducks don't hold any of Crawford's top four seeds, two other powerhouse Big Ten programs do.
Starting with the Ohio State Buckeyes who received in the No. 1 seed, and then the Penn State Nittany Lions received the No. 4 seed--both would automatically receive a first round bye to the quarterfinals.
Crawford has predicted Ohio State to win the Big Ten title, and presumably over Penn State due to the fact they are placed so highly on Crawfords bracket. A matchup for a conference titile between the two top teams in the country isn't impossible as just last year the Ducks were ranked No. 1 when they took down the No. 3 Nittany Lions in the Big Ten title game.
With two other top ranked teams in the Big Ten it's no surprise that Oregon has a tough route to another conference title game.
The Buckeyes have dominated defensively holding top the ranked Texas Longhorns to a single touchdown, and Grambling state to zero.
"No team in college football has been more impressive on defense over their first two games," Crawford wrote. "This unit is humming under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, but more tests are coming."
When it comes to Penn State, it appears all of the pieces may seem to falling into place after last years loss in the College Football playoff semifinals last year. The Nittany Lions have cruised through their first two games with a 46-11 win over Nevada and a 34-0 win over FIU, but Big Ten tests are awaiting.
Why Sixth Seed is Best for Oregon
In the first ever 12-team CFP the Ducks earned the No.1 seed that resulted in a week 1 bye, and arguably plateaued Oregon's performance.
The Ducks were squashed in the postseason at the Rose Bowl by Ohio State, and the Buckeyes won the National Championship after steamrolling the Ducks.
A first round matchup would be the best outcome for Oregon and It's young core. The inexperience from freshman who have barely played at the college level would be the difference maker come post season.
So a matchup at home would not only set the standard for the freshman making an impact like wide receiver Dakorien Moore and even redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, but also carry necessary moment that Oregon ran out of during last years playoff.