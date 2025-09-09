Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Program For Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Kesean Bowman
The Oregon Ducks are looking to hold onto their top commit in their 2027 recruiting class as an SEC program makes a serious run at him. Five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman is still hearing from the Tennessee Volunteers as they look to flip the Tennessee native away from the Ducks.
Bowman decided to pull the trigger and commit to Oregon on July 24, but hasn't completely shut down his recruitment, allowing for the Vols to creep into the picture.
Volunteers Pushing For Bowman
Chad Simmons of Rivals said that the Ducks' are facing stiff competition from their five-star wide receiver commit from an SEC powerhouse in Tennessee.
"Kesean Bowman committed earlier than most expected, and he chose a school on the other side of the country —Oregon. The Vols are pushing hard to keep the four-star out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy home. He will be in Knoxville next weekend. Bowman was at Ohio State last weekend, where the Buckeyes made a major impression," Simmons said.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and the Vols just flipped 2026 five-star wide receiver Tristan Keys away from LSU, proving that they pose as a serious threat to flip Bowman away from the Ducks.
"While Bowman remains committed to Oregon, his recruitment is far from finished, and we view Tennessee as the Ducks’ top competition," Simmons said.
The No. 6 wide receiver and No. 36 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Bowman has been considered as one of the best pass catchers in the cycle. He picked up his first offer from Kentucky in 2023 and has since racked up a total of 39 offers.
Bowman Making His Rounds
Tennessee will not be the only program to receive a visit from Bowman this season. He's already been to Ohio State for their season-opening win vs. Texas. Bowman plans to make a trip to Texas to visit the Longhorns and could potentially make his way down to LSU as well.
Despite traveling to other schools, Bowman has shown any signs of his commitment to Oregon wavering.
Ducks' 2027 Recruiting Class
Bowman is the highest-ranked member of Oregon's 2027 recruiting class that ranks No. 11 in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.
Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett is the longest-committed recruit in the Ducks' 2027 class. He ranks as the No. 29 edge rusher and No. 255 player in the country according to. 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Oregon has been looking for key pieces to add on the defensive side of the ball for their 2027 class and starting off with a player like Pritchett isn't a bad way to begin.