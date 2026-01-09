National Championship Game Ticket Prices Ahead of Oregon's Peach Bowl Matchup

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are set to face off against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers for the second time this season, this time in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. The winner will advance to the CFP National Championship, which will take place on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Ducks look to advance to their first national championship game appearance since 2015, where they lost 42-20 to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti smile for a photo Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, during a coaches' press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Oregon upsets Indiana and advances, Ducks fans are likely to face high ticket prices for the national championship game that rival those of the Super Bowl every year. While Oregon winning its first National Championship in school history would be worth paying the costs for Ducks fans to see, the high ticket prices for the game could be a dealbreaker for some.

Ticket Prices For National Championship Game

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The get-in price for the national championship game is currently $2,948 on StubHub, with midfield prices ranging between $7,000 and north of $10,000. With Miami beating Ole Miss on Thursday night, the Hurricanes can expect to have a favorable crowd in their home stadium.

Seats in the club section are approaching $20,000 on StubHub.

In addition to Oregon’s loss to Ohio State in the inaugural CFP national championship game, the Ducks also fell 22-19 to Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton and the Auburn Tigers in the BCS championship game in 2011. If Oregon is successful in upsetting the Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Friday night in Atlanta, fans are hoping that the Ducks can bring home the first national championship to Eugene.

Oregon's CFP Semifinal Peach Bowl Matchup vs. Indiana

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Entering the CFP Semifinal matchup, Oregon looks to avenge its one loss on the season against the Hoosiers, where they fell 30-20 on Oct. 11 at home in Eugene. Since then, Oregon has rallied off eight straight wins, overcoming several injuries on offense to get to the CFP Semifinal round.

While it's hard to beat the same team twice, many believe that, given how red-hot the Hoosiers have looked as of recently, they are on track to become the first team to finish a season 16-0 and complete one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history under Curt Cignetti.

The Hoosiers became the first CFP team that earned a bye to win their quarterfinal matchup as they dominated the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks are also coming off an impressive CFP Quarterfinal win of their own, shutting out the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hugs Greg Campbell on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after winning the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s defense looks to have another dominant performance against the Heisman Trophy-winning Indiana quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. The performance of both teams' defenses will be a major key in the Peach Bowl, as Oregon also has a talented offense led by quarterback Dante Moore and a talented group of wide receivers, including Dakorien Moore, Malik Benson, and Gary Bryant Jr.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s group will play the underdog role against the Hoosiers, as they are currently 3.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kickoff for the Peach Bowl between the Ducks and Hoosiers is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

