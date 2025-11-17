National Championship Odds Move In The Wrong Direction for Oregon Ducks
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 42-13 in a rare Friday night game at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks' offense thrived against Minnesota, with Ducks quarterback Dante Moore going 27-30 for 306 yards. With the Ducks now sitting at 9-1 overall, where do their national championship odds stand?
According to BetMGM, the Ducks currently hold +1500 odds to win their first-ever national championship. The +1500 number is a bit surprising, considering the Ducks' odds to win the national championship prior to the Iowa game were +1000, and they have defeated both Iowa and Minnesota since then. The Ducks' odds are still longer than they were prior to the regular season, when Oregon held +900 odds to win it all.
The Ducks are tied for seventh in best odds to win the national championship. Ohio State is still the clear-cut favorite with +185 odds, while Indiana holds +500 odds. Alabama, who held +800 odds last week, fell to a tie for seventh with Oregon at +1500 after the Crimson Tide lost to Oklahoma at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Oregon Ducks Still Hold Low Odds Despite Having Just One Loss
A reason the Ducks' odds still sit so low could be tied to the College Football Playoff. Oregon hosts USC in week 13, and should the Ducks lose that game, it is seeming more and more likely that they could be left out of the playoff entirely, even if they finish 10-2 on the year. Should the Ducks win out and have a top-eight seed in the CFP, it’s more likely than not that their odds would hover around +850 or so.
Oregon Ducks Running Out Of Chances To Boost Odds Before College Football Playoff
Oregon could be in line for a big boost to their odds. Should the Ducks beat USC at Autzen Stadium in week 13, it would further solidify their resume and give them a boost to their College Football Playoff chances, which would in turn boost their national championship odds. For context, USC currently holds +6600 odds to win the national championship, a far drop-off from where Oregon stands.
While USC will be the Ducks' best chance to boost their national championship odds, it may be their last chance until the College Football Playoff begins. The Ducks play Washington in Seattle in week 14, and the Huskies are not and will not be ranked by the time that game comes around.
Five of the top-10 teams to win the national championship based on odds play in the SEC, the Big Ten holds three of the top-10, and Notre Dame is the lone independent program, while Texas Tech is the lone Big 12 school.
Ohio State +185
Indiana +500
Texas A&M +700
Georgia +1000
Notre Dame +1100
Texas Tech +1400
Oregon +1500
Alabama +1500
Ole Miss +2000
Oklahoma +2500
