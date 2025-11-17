Ducks Digest

National Championship Odds Move In The Wrong Direction for Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks will now look ahead to USC after defeating Minnesota at Autzen Stadium. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, What are Oregon's betting odds to win the National Championship?

Kyle Clements

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 42-13 in a rare Friday night game at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks' offense thrived against Minnesota, with Ducks quarterback Dante Moore going 27-30 for 306 yards. With the Ducks now sitting at 9-1 overall, where do their national championship odds stand?

According to BetMGM, the Ducks currently hold +1500 odds to win their first-ever national championship. The +1500 number is a bit surprising, considering the Ducks' odds to win the national championship prior to the Iowa game were +1000, and they have defeated both Iowa and Minnesota since then. The Ducks' odds are still longer than they were prior to the regular season, when Oregon held +900 odds to win it all. 

The Ducks are tied for seventh in best odds to win the national championship. Ohio State is still the clear-cut favorite with +185 odds, while Indiana holds +500 odds. Alabama, who held +800 odds last week, fell to a tie for seventh with Oregon at +1500 after the Crimson Tide lost to Oklahoma at Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

Oregon Ducks Still Hold Low Odds Despite Having Just One Loss

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Minnesota PJ Fleck Big Ten Schedule College Football Playoff Autzen Stadium
Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A reason the Ducks' odds still sit so low could be tied to the College Football Playoff. Oregon hosts USC in week 13, and should the Ducks lose that game, it is seeming more and more likely that they could be left out of the playoff entirely, even if they finish 10-2 on the year. Should the Ducks win out and have a top-eight seed in the CFP, it’s more likely than not that their odds would hover around +850 or so. 

Oregon Ducks Running Out Of Chances To Boost Odds Before College Football Playoff

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Minnesota PJ Fleck Big Ten Schedule College Football Playoff Autzen Stadium
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon could be in line for a big boost to their odds. Should the Ducks beat USC at Autzen Stadium in week 13, it would further solidify their resume and give them a boost to their College Football Playoff chances, which would in turn boost their national championship odds. For context, USC currently holds +6600 odds to win the national championship, a far drop-off from where Oregon stands. 

MORE:  Dan Lanning Provides Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update After Tight End's Big Performance


MORE: Here’s How Dan Lanning Plans To Use Oregon’s Extra Day Before USC

MORE: P.J. Fleck Gives Blunt Answer On Officiating After Minnesota’s Loss To Oregon

While USC will be the Ducks' best chance to boost their national championship odds, it may be their last chance until the College Football Playoff begins. The Ducks play Washington in Seattle in week 14, and the Huskies are not and will not be ranked by the time that game comes around. 

Five of the top-10 teams to win the national championship based on odds play in the SEC, the Big Ten holds three of the top-10, and Notre Dame is the lone independent program, while Texas Tech is the lone Big 12 school.

Ohio State +185
Indiana +500
Texas A&M +700 
Georgia +1000
Notre Dame +1100
Texas Tech +1400
Oregon +1500 
Alabama +1500
Ole Miss +2000
Oklahoma +2500

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football