Dante Moore Opens Up About Oregon Fans Traveling To Orange Bowl
In this story:
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are on to the College Football Playoff Semifinals after a win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Orange Bowl was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, but that did not stop Oregon fans from being there to support their team.
After the win, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore sent a message to the Ducks’ fans for their support in the playoff game.
“Being in Miami was great. Great weather. Of course, I’m just proud of the fans that traveled out here from Eugene,” Moore said while speaking to the media postgame.
Oregon Fans Are No Strangers To Traveling To Support Ducks
With the move to the Big Ten, Ducks fans have showed up around the country while Oregon's travel increases.
Whether it be against closer opponents or on the East Coast to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Oregon fans make their way to games. The first round of the playoff was a home game for the Ducks, at Autzen Stadium. Despite the game taking place during winter break, Oregon fans packed the stadium, showing their dedication to the team.
Tickets for the Orange Bowl dropped below $40 just a day before the game, and the distance for the fanbase was likely a reason. Despite the distance, both fanbases showed up. While the Red Raiders’ fans may have had less of a travel, the Oregon fans still made their way to Miami.
Dante Moore’s Performance In Orange Bowl
The Ducks took down the Red Raiders, 23-0, giving Oregon fans a chance to watch a big win in Miami. While the defense stole the show with a stellar performance, Moore continues to put the Ducks in positions to win big games.
Moore finished the game going 26-of-33 for 234 yards. The Texas Tech defense put up a fight, as Moore did not pass for a touchdown and threw one interception. The Ducks passed the ball around at a high level, with 11 players getting at least one reception.
The team’s leading receiver for the game was tight end Jamari Johnson with four receptions for 66 yards. The biggest challenge for Oregon’s offense was that the run game never gained momentum, averaging 1.4 yards per carry as a team.
While Moore passed for over 200 yards, the Ducks’ quarterback has gone back-to-back games with an interception. To win a national title, the offense will have to find a balance between running and passing the ball, while taking advantage of red zone opportunities.
What’s Next For Oregon
Following the win in Miami, the Oregon Ducks are off to the semifinals, where they will face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl. It will be another big trip for the Ducks, with the game taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Hoosiers are the only team that has beaten Oregon this season, as the Ducks head into a rematch against Indiana for a potential trip to the national championship.
The Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers will kick off on Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PT.
