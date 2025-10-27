National Championship Odds Shift After Ducks Beat Wisconsin
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks defeated unranked Wisconsin 21-7 at Autzen Stadium, which in turn has had an effect on their national championship odds. Oregon is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten and headed in the right direction.
According to BetMGM, the Ducks' College Football Playoff national championship odds now sit at +1000. Entering the game against Wisconsin, the Ducks were around +1200 across betting sites.
Ducks Odds To Win National Championship Now Near Preseason Odds
The odds shift from +1200 to +1000 is about as expected. Oregon did not necessarily look “dominant” in the win over Wisconsin, but a blowout win over the badgers would have most likely only moved the Ducks up to +900. The Ducks opened the season with +900 odds back in early August according to Bet MGM.
The Ducks currently are tied for the sixth-best odds to win the national championship along with Georgia and Notre Dame, who both also sit at +1000.
Out of the top 14 most heavily favored teams to win the national championship, three come out of the Big Ten. The Ohio State Buckeyes are still the favorite to win it all, and a heavy favorite at that. The Buckeyes boast +250 odds to win it all, with the Indiana Hoosiers in second with +700 odds.
After Oregon, Notre Dame, and Georgia, there is quite a drop off in odds. The Miami Hurricane hold +1500 odds while Ole Miss holds +2000 odds. There wont be many opportunities for the Ducks to hold much better national championship odds. Here is the list of the teams with the top-10 best odds to win it all:
Ohio State +250
Indiana +700
Alabama +800
Texas A&M +900
Georgia +1000
Oregon +1000
Notre Dame +1000
Miami +1500
Ole Miss +2000
Texas Tech +2000
Oregon Ducks Only Face One More Ranked Opponent
Oregon faces the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium after their bye week and will be back home on November 14 to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Both Iowa and Minnesota are unranked, and currently the Ducks have only one ranked opponent left this season, with No. 22 USC visiting Autzen on November 22. It is possible that by the time the Ducks visit Seattle to take on Washington that the Huskies will be ranked.
The most feasible way for the Ducks to get into the next tier of odds for a national championship is most likely going to be getting some help from Ohio State or Indiana.
The Buckeyes have a looming rivalry game vs. No. 21 ranked Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 29 at Michigan Stadium. Indiana does not have another ranked opponent on their schedule.
