Nebraska Cornhuskers Put Oregon Ducks On Recruiting Flip Watch

There will be many flips and a lot of movement in the 2027 recruiting classes before it's all signed, sealed and delivered.

Oregon Ducks fans are hoping some of the movement starts to go in the Ducks' favor. After four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder flipped to the USC Trojans over the weekend, another elite tackle commit could be on flip watch.

Dec 7, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coach Matt Rhule watches during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Oregon and coach Dan Lanning landed a commitment from three-star offensive line recruit Avery Michael on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Fast forward to end of March and Michael is on the road, visiting a Big Ten foe. Michael was actively rooting for Fielder to remain a Duck, so his decision to take a visit after Fielder flipped is notable.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Host Oregon Commit Avery Michael

The 6-foot-5, 290 pound Michael visited Lincoln, Nebraska to meet with coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers for Nebraska's spring football game.

The offensive tackle prospect from Turlock, California, was the first offensive line prospect to commit to the Ducks. Ranked as the No. 32-ranked offensive tackle in the country, per Rivals, he committed to Oregon over USC, Cal, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington, and UCLA.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will Michael take his talents to the midwest? Nebraska has been a Big Ten program on the rise and its facilities recently stole a bit of spotlight from Oregon's stunning Hatfield Dowlin Complex in Eugene.

On a recent debate of best college football facilitates on San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle's podcast, former NFL athlete Will Compton made it clear Nebraska's facitilies are better than Oregon's and it's "not close."

The LSU Tigers are another team to watch after offering Michael.

However, the Ducks continue to establish themselves as one of the most consistent forces on the recruiting trail. With back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, elite coaching under Dan Lanning, and a proven pipeline to the NFL, Oregon has built a reputation that resonates with top prospects nationwide.

That development track is tangible. Former Duck Penei Sewell has emerged as a cornerstone star for the Detroit Lions, while offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. became the latest Duck to hear his name called early, selected in the first round by the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry looks to continue his dominance on the recruiting trail. as the No. 31 recruiter in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports, Terry has already made a major impact, serving as the primary recruiter for five-star interior lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star recruit Tommy Tofi in the Ducks’ 2026 class.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Recruiting Class of 2027

After losing Fielder to USC, Oregon's recruiting class fell to No. 13 in Rivals rankings with five commitments. Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe is currently the highest-rated Oregon commit, ranked No. 100 overall in industry rankings.

Rounding out the rest of the class is four-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett, four-star running back CaDarius McMiller, three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael, and three-star linebacker Sam Ngata.

As the 2027 recruiting cycle heats up, the Ducks hope to get good news from four-star quarterback recruit Andre Adams. Adams will reveal hid decision on April 11 and it picking between Oregon, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Florida State and Mississippi State.

The Ducks will have a prime recruiting opportunity during their own annual spring football game in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The sidelines will be full of recruits and potential future Ducks. Admission is free and the game will kick off at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 25. The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.