AP Top 25 Poll Chaos After Oregon Beats Penn State, Alabama Upsets Georgia
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks traveled to No. 3 Penn State and took down the Nittany Lions in double overtime, the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide upset the No. 5 Georgia bulldogs, and No. 13 Ole Miss upset No. 4 LSU at home on Saturday. What will the AP Top 25 Poll look like after the exciting weekend?
Week 5 of the college football season was expected to be an exciting one, and it sure delivered. Three teams in the top five lost, and the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles lost to unranked Virginia on Friday night.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction:
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Miami
4. Oklahoma
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas A&M
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Penn State
10. LSU
11. Indiana
12. Texas
13. Texas Tech
14. Florida State
15. Iowa State
16. Tennessee
17. Georgia Tech
18. Vanderbilt
19. Michigan
20. Illinois
21. Missouri
22. Notre Dame
23. Arizona State
24. BYU
25. South Florida
Will there be a new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll? Which teams will make the biggest climbs, and which teams will drop the most?
Week 4 Reaction
The Ducks might not be the new No. 1 team in the country, but the current No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll, Ohio State, did not do themselves any favors on Saturday. The Buckeyes got the win over Washington, but the Huskies stayed in the game until Ohio State scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to pull away with the win.
Current-No. 2 Miami did not play on Saturday, but Oregon's thrilling road win over Penn State could be enough to propel the Ducks to No. 1. The Hurricanes will have a chance to prove themselves against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Where will Penn State, LSU, and Georgia be ranked after losing on Saturday? What about the teams that beat them? The Ducks were already in the top 10, but how far will Ole Miss and Alabama climb after picking up big wins over top-ranked opponents?
Further down the AP Top 25 Poll were a few more upsets and a number of close calls. No. 23 Illinois took down No. 21 USC, and unranked Arizona State upset No. 24 TCU.
Meanwhile, No. 9 Texas A&M beat Auburn by one possession, and No. 16 Georgia Tech needed overtime to defeated Wake Forest on the road.
Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
4. LSU Tigers
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Oklahoma Sooners
8. Florida State Seminoles
9. Texas A&M Aggies
10. Texas Longhorns
11. Indiana Hoosiers
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders
13. Ole Miss Rebels
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
17. Alabama Crimson Tide
18. Vanderbilt Commodores
19. Michigan Wolverines
20. Missouri Tigers
21. USC Trojans
22. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. TCU Horned Frogs
25. BYU Cougars
This article will be updated once the AP Top 25 Poll is released on Sunday.