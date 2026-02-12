New Contenders Enter Heisman Trophy Race

The Oregon Ducks are aiming to produce the program’s second Heisman Trophy winner in 2026. Since quarterback Marcus Mariota claimed the award in 2014, several Ducks have come close, but none have managed to capture college football’s most prestigious individual honor.

ESPN put out a shortlist of potential 2026 Heisman Trophy winners, and Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was the only Oregon player listed as a contender. Moore shocked many fans when he announced on SportsCenter that he would be returning to the Ducks in 2026 instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moore Shortlisted to Win Heisman Trophy

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is interviewed after the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore finished outside the top four in Heisman Trophy voting in 2025, which kept him out of the ceremony held in New York. It was the first time a Ducks quarterback wasn't at the ceremony since 2022. Moore finished his 2025 season with 3,565 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Moore had a 71.8 percent completion percentage.

Moore Will Have Weapons Required to win Heisman Trophy

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore will have a ton of playmakers at his disposal to make a run at the Heisman Trophy. Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore could be seen as a dark horse for the Heisman Trophy in his own right, and Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart will return to the field for the first time since 2024 after missing 2025 with a knee injury that he suffered before the season began.

Even if Moore plays lights out in 2026, he will face stiff competition in the Heisman Trophy race from several elite players. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is expected to be among the most formidable challengers. Sayin finished the 2025 season completing 78.4 percent of his passes for 3,323 yards with 31 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he is the only returning player from last season who attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Moore Will Have Chance to Face off Against Other Heisman Hopeful

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Moore performs well through the first half of the 2026 season, he could have a prime opportunity to strengthen his Heisman Trophy case in Week 10 when the Ducks travel to Columbus to face Ohio State. The matchup would also pit Moore directly against Julian Sayin in a nationally spotlighted game that could shift Heisman momentum from Columbus to Eugene.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is also expected to be a contender alongside Moore in the 2026 Heisman Trophy race. Manning began the 2025 season slowly but found his rhythm down the stretch, finishing with a 61.4 percent completion rate, 3,163 passing yards, and 32 total touchdowns.

Another Big Ten quarterback was added to the end of the list by ESPN, with Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. joining the ranks of those shortlisted to win the Heisman Trophy. The Ducks and Moore will see Williams Jr. at Autzen Stadium in the final week of the regular season. Williams Jr. finished 2025 with 3,095 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

One player who could prove as a worthy adversary for Moore in the race for the 2026 Heisman Trophy is Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney. Toney took the college football world by storm in his freshman season as he compiled 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 109 receptions were the most by any wide receiver in the country.

While former Oregon quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel each reached the Heisman Trophy ceremony in recent years, Moore appears to give the Ducks their strongest opportunity to bring the award back to Eugene since Marcus Mariota’s landmark win in 2014. Below are the players ESPN has shortlisted as early Heisman Trophy contenders:

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed