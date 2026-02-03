How Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore's NFL Decision Impacts Next Quarterback Class

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore made the decision in January to delay his NFL future and spend another year in college. His extra year in college could play a role in producing one of the most stacked quarterback drafts in 2027.

Moore was projected to go No. 2 overall in 2026 before he decided to forgo the draft. The Ducks quarterback’s exit from the upcoming NFL Draft left the 2026 quarterback class thinner than it already was, but next year’s draft is looking stronger.

NFL Draft Class Could Be Stacked with Quarterback Talent in 2027

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is interviewed after the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Given where Moore was projected in 2026, his draft stock can’t get much better. He will have plenty of competition to become not only the top pick, but the top quarterback off the board.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is a player whom NFL scouts have been waiting for. He showed a lot of upside when he was in high school, being ranked the No. 1 recruit. Manning struggled at the beginning of his first season as a starter, but ended up with four top-25 wins in 2025. He threw for 26 touchdowns and rushed for another 10 last season. He’ll have the opportunity to improve with another year as a starter under his belt.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) dives forward over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jordan Young (14) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava joins Moore as another prospect from the Big Ten. Maiava comes off a season where he led USC to a 9-4 record and recorded 30 total touchdowns. Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr and Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby are also coveted quarterback prospects and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin will be eligible in 2027.

Media outlets like Barstool Sports have declared that 2027 has the potential to be a top quarterback draft of all time. Moore, Manning, Maiava, Carr, Sorsby and more all have the chance to go in the first round.

Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Poised for a Big Season

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moore cited wanting to be as prepared as possible for the next level as his reasoning for returning to Eugene in 2026. Moore only has 20 career starts in college, with 15 of them coming with the Ducks in 2025 and the other five from when he was a true freshman at UCLA.

The Oregon quarterback threw for 30 touchdowns and rushed for another two in 2025. He led the Ducks to the College Football Playoffs, where they reached the semifinals for the first time in over a decade.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore returns with a full season of experience and more comfort playing alongside Oregon’s offensive weapon. He’s not only playing for a first-round draft projection, but he can also find himself in contention for the Heisman Trophy and help Oregon to the National Championship game.

Alongside Moore, Oregon center offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart and tight end Jamari Johnson are all set to return in 2026. Oregon coach Dan Lanning retained the majority of his starters in the offseason, with only junior safety Dillon Thieneman, junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq and graduating seniors exiting.