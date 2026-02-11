This Analyst's Take On Oregon's Dante Moore Has Fans Buzzing

EUGENE – The return of Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore added a major boost to the program’s hopes of making a deep playoff run next season. Moore can back up his standout 2025 season by proving himself as the nation’s top quarterback in 2026.

College football analyst J.D. PicKell appeared on Andy & Ari On3 and ranked his top 10 quarterbacks heading into next season. PicKell put Moore at the top of his list, believing that his decision to return will pave the way for an impressive season.

How Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Can Still Grow

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Moore was a projected top-two NFL Draft selection this spring before he decided to return to Oregon. It’s hard to improve his previous draft stock or get much better than 32 total touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore, but Moore’s decision indicates that he still believes there’s room to grow.

“If he’s getting better from what he was last year to next year, I’m good on that,” PicKell said. “I’m signed, sealed and delivered on Dante Moore.”

PicKell compared Moore’s decision to return to college to his decision to transfer from the UCLA Bruins and utilize a redshirt upon his arrival in Eugene. The Oregon quarterback’s decisions throughout his collegiate career have been untraditional, but those decisions seemed to work out for Moore.

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“He was right. Like, he did need that year, and he did reap the rewards from that,” PicKell said. “So, if he was right on that move, my gut is him making this decision to come back for another year to Oregon is he’s kinda saying a similar thing.”

Moore’s improvements between his season as a starter at UCLA and his first season as a starter with the Ducks were seismic. He went from a 53.5 percent pass completion to 71.8 percent. Moore threw 19 more touchdown passes and received eight fewer sacks. He also improved his run game, going from -84 rushing yards as a true freshman to 156 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore.

Other Oregon quarterbacks in the past, such as Bo Nix and Justin Herbert, benefited from extra seasons with the Ducks. It doesn’t necessarily mean that Moore will go from the No. 2 to No. 1 projected pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, but his decision might set him up for that big second contract in the NFL. In other words, it’s a move that could help Moore experience long-term success.

The Nation’s Top Quarterbacks in 2026

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Besides Moore, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin are among the top returning quarterbacks in 2026. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr and USC quarterback Jayden Maiava could be poised for big seasons as well. Meanwhile, Texas Tech, Indiana, LSU and Miami all have notable transfer quarterbacks.

Manning and Carr enter 2026 as the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, but Moore is in the conversation. Moore’s chances of winning the Heisman in 2025 took a big hit when the Ducks suffered a regular-season loss to the Indiana Hoosiers and the eventual 2025 Heisman winner, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

A Heisman-caliber season for Moore likely means impressive performances on the road at Ohio State and against Michigan at Autzen Stadium. Given that expectations for the Ducks are high in 2026, Moore might be held to a higher standard when it comes to award conversations.