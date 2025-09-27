Ducks Digest

New NFL Mock Draft Predicts Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Future

Dozens of NFL scouts are to set to attend the Oregon Ducks' top 10 matchup against the Penn state Nittany Lions. Ahead of the game, where is quarterback Dante Moore currently predicted to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft? Which Ducks teammates could potentially join him in the first round?

Lily Crane

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks to a television reporter as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks to a television reporter as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s NFL Draft stock has skyrocketed in the first four weeks of the season. With the No. 6 Ducks facing the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the White Out game, a number of NFL scouts will be in attendance to see Moore in action during week 5.

A new mock draft has Moore going in the first round of the 2026 NFL as one of the first quarterbacks off the board. An impressive performance and a win against Penn State, however, could further boost his draft projection.

Moore To Pittsburgh?

oregon ducks dante moore dan lanning big ten nfl draft recruiting transfer portal nil quarterback penn state nittany lions
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks to a television reporter as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahead of the week 5 matchup, Mike Renner of CBS Sports predicted Moore will go to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 12 pick of the NFL Draft.

Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza is the first pick and the first quarterback off the board in Renner’s predictions. LSU Tigers’ Garrett Nussmeier and Oklahoma Sooners’ John Mateer are the only other quarterbacks off the board before Moore.

oregon ducks dante moore dan lanning big ten nfl draft recruiting transfer portal nil quarterback penn state nittany lions
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an up-and-down true freshman season for the UCLA Bruins and sitting behind Dillon Gabriel for the Ducks in 2024, Moore has impressed to start the 2025 season. He’s thrown for 962 yards for 11 touchdowns, while only throwing one pick in four games. He’s also made huge strides in the run game since his freshman season, with 87 rushing yards so far.

Renner called Moore “the breakout star at the quarterback position this season” and said “if he continues to impress this weekend against Penn state, Moore could even soar higher” than he has so far.

oregon ducks dante moore dan lanning big ten nfl draft recruiting transfer portal nil quarterback penn state nittany lions
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through three games, the Steelers are first in the AFC North with a 2-1 record. Pittsburgh is currently led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but with Rodgers indicating this season will be his last, the team may go to the draft in search of its next franchise quarterback.

Besides Moore, Mendoza, Nussmeier and Mateer, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers and the Nittany Lions’ Drew Allar are among the top quarterback prospects in 2026.

MORE: What Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniform Combo Says About The National Brand

MORE: What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Did at Practice to Prepare for Penn State White Out

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State At White Out

Three Ducks To Go In The First Round?

oregon ducks dante moore dan lanning big ten nfl draft recruiting transfer portal nil quarterback penn state nittany lions
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) makes a reception Oregon State Beavers defensive back Tyrice Ivy Jr. (12) of the game at Autzen Stadium. Sadiq scored a touchdown on the play. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore won’t be the only Ducks player that scouts in attendance for the White Out game will be intrigued by. Two Oregon players who are consistently regarded as potential first-round picks in various mock drafts are edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Renner predicts Sadiq to go to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 29th pick. Like Moore, Sadiq is having a breakout season in his third year of college football. The tight end has recorded nine receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per reception.

Sadiq has been efficient when he is Moore’s target, but he is also proving his dominance as a run-blocker. Renner points out that the Eagles’ starting tight end, Dallas Goedert, is a 30-year-old free agent, and the franchise may look for a long-term tight end in the draft.

oregon ducks dante moore dan lanning big ten nfl draft recruiting transfer portal nil quarterback penn state nittany lions
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) sacks Montana State Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson (8) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Uiagalelei is another potential first rounder for Oregon. Uiagalelei is coming off a 2024 season where he tallied 38 total tackles and 10.5 sacks. Through the first four games of 2025, he’s posted seven total tackles, three sacks and a pass deflection.

Renner has Uiagalelei joining Moore and Sadiq in his first-round mock draft, with the edge rusher going No. 17 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

feed

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Football