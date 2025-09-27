New NFL Mock Draft Predicts Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Future
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s NFL Draft stock has skyrocketed in the first four weeks of the season. With the No. 6 Ducks facing the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the White Out game, a number of NFL scouts will be in attendance to see Moore in action during week 5.
A new mock draft has Moore going in the first round of the 2026 NFL as one of the first quarterbacks off the board. An impressive performance and a win against Penn State, however, could further boost his draft projection.
Moore To Pittsburgh?
Ahead of the week 5 matchup, Mike Renner of CBS Sports predicted Moore will go to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 12 pick of the NFL Draft.
Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza is the first pick and the first quarterback off the board in Renner’s predictions. LSU Tigers’ Garrett Nussmeier and Oklahoma Sooners’ John Mateer are the only other quarterbacks off the board before Moore.
After an up-and-down true freshman season for the UCLA Bruins and sitting behind Dillon Gabriel for the Ducks in 2024, Moore has impressed to start the 2025 season. He’s thrown for 962 yards for 11 touchdowns, while only throwing one pick in four games. He’s also made huge strides in the run game since his freshman season, with 87 rushing yards so far.
Renner called Moore “the breakout star at the quarterback position this season” and said “if he continues to impress this weekend against Penn state, Moore could even soar higher” than he has so far.
Through three games, the Steelers are first in the AFC North with a 2-1 record. Pittsburgh is currently led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but with Rodgers indicating this season will be his last, the team may go to the draft in search of its next franchise quarterback.
Besides Moore, Mendoza, Nussmeier and Mateer, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers and the Nittany Lions’ Drew Allar are among the top quarterback prospects in 2026.
MORE: What Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniform Combo Says About The National Brand
MORE: What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Did at Practice to Prepare for Penn State White Out
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State At White Out
Three Ducks To Go In The First Round?
Moore won’t be the only Ducks player that scouts in attendance for the White Out game will be intrigued by. Two Oregon players who are consistently regarded as potential first-round picks in various mock drafts are edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Renner predicts Sadiq to go to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 29th pick. Like Moore, Sadiq is having a breakout season in his third year of college football. The tight end has recorded nine receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per reception.
Sadiq has been efficient when he is Moore’s target, but he is also proving his dominance as a run-blocker. Renner points out that the Eagles’ starting tight end, Dallas Goedert, is a 30-year-old free agent, and the franchise may look for a long-term tight end in the draft.
Uiagalelei is another potential first rounder for Oregon. Uiagalelei is coming off a 2024 season where he tallied 38 total tackles and 10.5 sacks. Through the first four games of 2025, he’s posted seven total tackles, three sacks and a pass deflection.
Renner has Uiagalelei joining Moore and Sadiq in his first-round mock draft, with the edge rusher going No. 17 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.