NFL Scouts, GMs Expected to Swarm Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Clash
It will be all eyes on Happy Valley as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks travel to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 27.
The two powerhouse Big Ten programs have an opportunity to assert themselves as the dominant force in the conference and strengthen their College Football Playoff case... while potentially making a statement to the NFL as well.
Oregon enters Happy Valley as the underdog, eyeing a prime-time upset of Penn State. With ESPN's College GameDay in town and NFL decision-makers lining the stadium, the stage couldn’t be bigger.
NFL Scouts Flocking To Penn State vs. Oregon
Saturday is shaping up to be an exciting college football showdown as two excellent programs collide in one of the most electric atmospheres in the country - more than 100,000 fans packing Penn State's White Out.
The talent on the field could be the future talent in the pros.
"(Penn State) hasn't won a national title since Joe Paterno in the mid-80s. And right now, I think it's safe to say, they have the most talent that they've had there probably since the 90s. I had an NFL scout tell me this preseason that Penn State right now has 11 draftable players," said Pete Thamel on ESPN's College Football Live.
Penn State recorded its best NFL Draft class in 1996, when 10 Nittany Lions were selected - so 11 players drafted would break the Nittany Lions program record.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon broke its own program record for NFL Draft selections in a single year with 10. ESPN's Jordan Reid has predicted 12 players from Oregon will be drafted in 2026, setting another new program record.
"There's going to be 30 NFL scouts, four GMs at this game on Saturday," Thamel continued.
A heavy NFL scouting presence on hand provides an opportunity for the Ducks too.
If this is Penn State’s most talented roster in decades, Oregon has the chance to slam the door on that momentum and assert itself as a nightmare for conference opponents. The Ducks bring their own NFL-ready roster to the field.
NFL Draft Prospects
Both Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore are considered top-five draft-eligible quarterbacks. Each has the challenge of facing the best defense they've played yet this season.
In four games as Oregon’s starting quarterback, Moore has completed 71-of-95 passes (74.7 percent) for 962 yards with 11 touchdowns. He has led an offense that has scored on all 20 of its red-zone trips this season, the most of any team with a perfect red-zone conversion rate. His calmness in the pocket and accuracy has boosted his draft stock already this season.
Other Duck NFL Draft prospects include: defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, safety Dillon
Thieneman, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, offensive tackle Isaiah World, center Iapani "Poncho"
Laloulu, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive lineman Alex Harkey, running back Makhi Hughes, running back Noah Whittington, defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington, linebacker Teitum Tuioti... among others.
Penn State NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on are: cornerback A.J. Harris, running back Nicholas
Singleton, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, safety Zakee Wheatley, offensive tackle Drew Shelton, defensive tackle Zane Durant, running back Kaytron Allen... among others.
Oregon Will Be Hard To Miss
The Ducks made a bold announcement, leaning into the White Out with their uniforms.
Oregon will wear white glow-in-the-dark cleats on the field at Beaver Stadium. The "Mummy Duck" Nike Vaporposite cleats feature an all white base, light green glow-in-the-dark stripes mimicking bandages on the sides, distressed fabric behind appliques, and a mummy version of The Duck on the cleats' tongue.
The Ducks hope their uniforms aren't the only thing making a statement on Saturday night. Oregon is riding a 22-game regular-season winning streak dating back to 2023, the nation’s longest current streak.
A win for the Ducks would improve Oregon to 11-0 all-time in Big Ten play and undoubtedly catapult them into National Championship contender conversations.
However, the Nittany Lions may have a chip on their shoulder. Undefeated Penn State looks to avenge a loss to Oregon in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game.
... either way it could be a preview of the NFL's future.
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green inside of Beaver Stadium vs. Penn State. For fans watching at home, kick off is on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.