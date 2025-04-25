New York Giants Pair Kayvon Thibodeaux With Abdul Carter, Pick Up Fifth-Year Option
The New York Giants had a big choice to make during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With No. 3 pick in the first round, the Giants decided to shore up their defensive front and selected edge rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State. Carter wasn't the only Giants' pass rusher to get good news on Thursday night.
It was not too long ago the Giants spent a previous top five pick on another edge rusher in Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former Oregon Duck has been guaranteed another season in the blue and white after general manager Joe Schoen announced in a media availability session following Carter's' selection that New York did pick up his fifth-year option.
The former Oregon Duck was selected as the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plagued by injuries and low production numbers, Thibodeaux wasn't a lock to return to New York following this upcoming season despite the Giants spending a high draft pick on him less than five years ago.,
"We're going to exercise his fifth-year option," Schoen said. "We've already told him that—that was earlier this week. Yeah, I know that stuff's out there right now but, you can just throw anything at the wall right now and people go with it. So, Kayvon's gonna be here. We're excited to have him. I mean, you can't have enough pass rushers."
It's a much-needed vote of confidence for Thibodeaux, who has been battling trade rumors leading up to the beginning of the draft on Thursday.
This past season, Thibodeaux played in a career-low 12 games due to injury. He racked up 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble during his injury-riddled year.
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Predicted To Commit To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Marcus Mariota Reveals Johnny Manziel Recruiting Story
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Surprising Teammates Mike Williams, Tyler Conklin At Practice
Thibodeaux and Carter have the potential to become one of the best young pass rushing duos in the NFL. The two players were both selected inside the top five picks of the first round and were considered among the best edge rushers in their respective draft classes.
However, similarly to Thibodeaux, Carter's injury history isn't the cleanest, which could lead to a cause for concern down the road for the Pennsylvania native. Thibodeaux will have to stay healthy and get back to producing at a high level if he wants to get a big pay day for his first contract in free agency after his rookie deal.
Along with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and edge rusher Brian Burns, the Giants have finally established an identity on the defensive side of the ball and have built themselves a promising defensive front. New York also traded back into the first round and selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick.
Only time will tell if the Giants made the right moves for the future of the organization.