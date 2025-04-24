Ducks Digest

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Predicted To Commit To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons is ranked at the nation's No. 10 overall product and the No. 4 quarterback from the 2026 recruiting class. Of Mormon faith, Ryder Lyons will be on a LDS mission for the next year and won't start playing college football until 2027.

Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons is stopped by St. Bonaventure's Ben Meza during the first quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14.
Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons is stopped by St. Bonaventure's Ben Meza during the first quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
Five-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons hailing from Folsom has narrowed his top college choices down to the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, BYU Cougars, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Ole Miss Rebels. He's scheduled to take an official visit to Los Angeles on June 20, the sixth trip that Lyons has made with USC.

On3's Pete Nakos logged a prediction that Lyons will be heading to USC and coach Lincoln Riley over the likes of coach Dan Lanning's Oregon program.

Lyons is ranked as the No. 10 overall recruit and No. 4 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class (per On3). He's the best player coming out of the state of California regardless of position as well.

St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter
St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

He will take an LDS mission following his high school graduation this spring. That means Lyons won’t be enrolling in college a whole year later during the spring of 2027. In USC's 2026 recruiting class (ranked No. 2 overall in all of college football, according to On3), No. 8 overall ranked quarterback Jonas Williams from Lincoln-Way East has already committed to the Trojans which would bring some early competition for the future starting spot.

“Coach Riley: three first picks in the NFL Draft, three Heisman (Trophy) winners, it’s very familiar, my brother goes there, they’ve been recruiting me for a while, so I don’t think there’s any quarterback coach in the country, to be honest. Coach Riley knows what he’s doing.”

Ryder Lyons on USC via On3

Lyons has taken four visits to Eugene and still has major respect for what the Oregon program has built since Lanning along with offensive coordinator Will Stein have taken over the reins. The Ducks aren't out of the picture completely.

“There’s a bunch of stuff. Their whole brand, coach Stein," Lyons said. "Coach Lanning had made it very clear to me that the big thing with Oregon is how long is coach Stein going to be there. I mean, he’s the best (offensive coordinator) in the country, arguably one of them. Usually they get picked up pretty fast."

Ryder Lyons on Oregon via On3

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback won the 2024 Gatorade California Football Player of the Year this past season at Folsom. Lyons threw for 2,874 yards and 44 touchdowns while also rushing for 556 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“Ryder Lyons is arguably the top scramble artist in the cycle. The Folsom High standout is at his best when working off-script. Lyons’ play style resembles backyard football. He’s a reactive playmaker with the quickness to make pass rushers whiff in space. Lyons keeps his eyes downfield and makes high-level improvisational plays with his arm and legs.”

On3's Charles Power on Ryder Lyons
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) celebrates after the win over Columbia Academy
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) celebrates after the win over Columbia Academy in the TSSAA Bluecross Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The positive of this recent news regarding Lyons potentially choosing USC is that it opens the door for another five-star quarterback from the 2026 recruiting class to potentially pick the Ducks. Jared Curtis will be deciding between Oregon and the Georgia Bulldogs on May 5. Out of Nashville Christian, he's the No. 6 ranked prospect and No. 1 quarterback in the country (per On3).

