NFL Teams Reached Out To Cleveland Browns For Quarterback Trade

The Cleveland Browns have a crowded quarterback room featuring rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft. During the NFL Draft, teams looked to trade for one of the Browns' quarterbacks.

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns selected rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Two rounds later, the Browns selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders, putting two rookies on the team.

In addition to Sanders, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback joined veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The team also has veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson with an unknown timetable as he recovers from an injury. Not only did drafting two quarterbacks gain the attention from fans and the media, but also trade interest from several NFL teams.

NFL Teams Reached Out To Cleveland With Trade Interest

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) chats with quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns selected Gabriel with the No. 94 overall pick in the third round, which is the second day of the draft. One day later, with the No. 144 overall pick, the Browns selected Sanders. 

The Athletic’s Michael Silver reported that after the Browns selected Sanders, multiple teams reached out to Cleveland with trade offers for Gabriel. The Browns ultimately chose to keep both rookies and have held a four-man quarterback competition throughout the summer.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel was coming off a big season with the Oregon Ducks. He helped lead the team to an undefeated regular season to become the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

In 2024, Gabriel finished the season with 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He also rushed the ball for 149 yards and seven touchdowns. Gabriel is a talented athlete and proved he can lead a team to a successful season, and teams saw that.

Smart For Cleveland To Keep Gabriel?

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While the Browns could have potentially gotten another draft pick to add to the team, keeping Gabriel added valuable depth. Injuries can happen at any moment, and having depth will help the team avoid scrambling to come up with a solution.

The Browns experienced just that during training camp, as Pickett missed time with a hamstring injury. This gave Gabriel a chance to earn more reps as he continues to compete in moving up the depth chart. Gabriel has also been dealing with a hamstring injury, causing him to be limited in practices.

Keeping Gabriel on the team also surrounded him with teammates who can help the former Ducks quarterback adjust to the NFL. Flacco is a Super Bowl MVP, and Pickett is a player who spent the 2024 season developing with the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Being surrounded by players with different experiences can help the rookie learn from others' experiences.

First Unofficial Depth Chart

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) chats with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  1. Joe Flacco
  2. Kenny Pickett
  3. Dillon Gabriel
  4. Shedeur Sanders

Gabriel is entering the preseason as the No. 3 quarterback on the unofficial depth chart. With his hamstring injury, Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski has ruled out Gabriel for the first preseason game. Although this is a tough blow for Gabriel as he continues to compete for the starting role, this can help him avoid any further injuries.

Preseason Importance

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns are holding a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers ahead of their matchup. Although Gabriel is missing out on the first preseason game, the former Ducks quarterback will be participating in practice.

For the 10 practices of training camp, Gabriel has gone 66/118 passing, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

The hope will be that Gabriel can return for at least one preseason game as he continues to compete to move up the depth chart ahead of the regular season. The preseason matchups are the closest to the speed of a regular-season game and are a valuable time for players competing for roles on the team.

The Cleveland Browns will face the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. MT. The Browns will then face the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams before the season opener on Sept. 7.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

