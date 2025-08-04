Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Criticized For Training Camp Performances
Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel is looking to become a starter in the NFL after the former Oregon Ducks quarterback was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft.
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is one of the biggest storylines in the league ahead of the season. In addition to Gabriel, the Cleveland Browns quarterbacks feature Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders. As the preseason approaches, where each quarterback stands in the competition is becoming more intriguing each day, with all eyes on how they are performing in training camp.
Dillon Gabriel Criticism
Although there is no official indication, many believe that Flacco will be the starter in week one. This is due to his experience in the league, and he helped bring the Browns to the postseason in 2023. Pickett has been out with a hamstring injury, giving Sanders and Gabriel a chance to prove themselves ahead of the preseason games.
Gabriel has earned first-team reps, especially with Pickett out with a hamstring injury. While speaking on The "Ken Carman Show," Daryl Ruiter from 92.3 The Fan had strong criticism towards Gabriel and how he has performed during training camp.
“He’s not good. He’s not an NFL quarterback. Not right now,” Ruiter said. “And the fact they keep running him out there for first team reps, and part of that I get, cause Kenny Pickett’s banged up with a hamstring injury, so there’s not a lot he can do, but this goes back. They have been putting him out there first with the 11-on-11 going back to the offseason program.”
“They’re cramming this guy down our throats, and it’s not good. It’s not a height thing, it’s not personal. I mean, he’s rolling out, and he can’t hit guys that are wide open. He is not all that great at times during the warm-up periods,” Ruiter continued. “He’s pretty good during 7-on-7 when there’s no offensive and defensive lines, but he's just not a good quarterback.”
Through nine practices, Gabriel has gone 62-for-113, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has the most completions of all four quarterbacks, but the worst completion percentage at 54.9 percent and the most interceptions.
Gabriel has gotten more opportunities with the first and second teams than Sanders, but his turnovers and accuracy in training camp have been an issue he has to work on moving forward in the competition.
Gabriel A Developmental Quarterback?
While Ruiter is a harsh critic of the former Oregon Ducks quarterback, he argues the team should work on his development more than trying to test him to become a starter right away. The argument is that he is not a first-round pick with high expectations, and that later picks take more time to develop.
“The Browns are forcing me to look at a third-round pick who has no business being in contention to start a football game this year, they’re forcing me to evaluate him like he is a first-round pick and like he is a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Ruiter said. “Dillon Gabriel should be a developmental player, just like you have as an organization made the decision to have Shedeur Sanders be a developmental player.”
“Giving him first-team reps on a consistent basis is ridiculous. He is not a starting quarterback. Not yet. Maybe someday,” Ruiter said.
Gabriel has proven he can lead a team, as he helped the Oregon Ducks succeed in 2024. With the Ducks last season, Gabriel passed for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He finished the year with a 72.9 completion percentage, demonstrating that he has a high ceiling.
One of the next steps for Gabriel to prove himself will be in the preseason games. The Cleveland Browns will face the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. While Gabriel has been getting many reps throughout practices, the preseason games will give Browns coach Kevin Stefanski the chance to see him perform at a higher speed, in a true game-like situation.
After the game against the Panthers, the Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. How often the quarterbacks play will be something to watch for throughout the preseason games as the Browns prepare for the season opener on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.