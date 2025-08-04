Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Criticized For Training Camp Performances

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is working towards a starting role. The former Oregon Ducks player is competing with quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel was recently criticized for some of his training camp performances.

Angela Miele

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel gets ready during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea.
Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel gets ready during Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel is looking to become a starter in the NFL after the former Oregon Ducks quarterback was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is one of the biggest storylines in the league ahead of the season. In addition to Gabriel, the Cleveland Browns quarterbacks feature Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders. As the preseason approaches, where each quarterback stands in the competition is becoming more intriguing each day, with all eyes on how they are performing in training camp.

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel Criticism

Although there is no official indication, many believe that Flacco will be the starter in week one. This is due to his experience in the league, and he helped bring the Browns to the postseason in 2023. Pickett has been out with a hamstring injury, giving Sanders and Gabriel a chance to prove themselves ahead of the preseason games.

Gabriel has earned first-team reps, especially with Pickett out with a hamstring injury. While speaking on The "Ken Carman Show," Daryl Ruiter from 92.3 The Fan had strong criticism towards Gabriel and how he has performed during training camp.

“He’s not good. He’s not an NFL quarterback. Not right now,” Ruiter said. “And the fact they keep running him out there for first team reps, and part of that I get, cause Kenny Pickett’s banged up with a hamstring injury, so there’s not a lot he can do, but this goes back. They have been putting him out there first with the 11-on-11 going back to the offseason program.”

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“They’re cramming this guy down our throats, and it’s not good. It’s not a height thing, it’s not personal. I mean, he’s rolling out, and he can’t hit guys that are wide open. He is not all that great at times during the warm-up periods,” Ruiter continued. “He’s pretty good during 7-on-7 when there’s no offensive and defensive lines, but he's just not a good quarterback.”

Through nine practices, Gabriel has gone 62-for-113, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has the most completions of all four quarterbacks, but the worst completion percentage at 54.9 percent and the most interceptions.

Gabriel has gotten more opportunities with the first and second teams than Sanders, but his turnovers and accuracy in training camp have been an issue he has to work on moving forward in the competition.

Gabriel A Developmental Quarterback?

While Ruiter is a harsh critic of the former Oregon Ducks quarterback, he argues the team should work on his development more than trying to test him to become a starter right away. The argument is that he is not a first-round pick with high expectations, and that later picks take more time to develop.

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) drops to pass during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

“The Browns are forcing me to look at a third-round pick who has no business being in contention to start a football game this year, they’re forcing me to evaluate him like he is a first-round pick and like he is a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Ruiter said. “Dillon Gabriel should be a developmental player, just like you have as an organization made the decision to have Shedeur Sanders be a developmental player.”

“Giving him first-team reps on a consistent basis is ridiculous. He is not a starting quarterback. Not yet. Maybe someday,” Ruiter said.

Gabriel has proven he can lead a team, as he helped the Oregon Ducks succeed in 2024. With the Ducks last season, Gabriel passed for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He finished the year with a 72.9 completion percentage, demonstrating that he has a high ceiling.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of the next steps for Gabriel to prove himself will be in the preseason games. The Cleveland Browns will face the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. While Gabriel has been getting many reps throughout practices, the preseason games will give Browns coach Kevin Stefanski the chance to see him perform at a higher speed, in a true game-like situation.

After the game against the Panthers, the Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. How often the quarterbacks play will be something to watch for throughout the preseason games as the Browns prepare for the season opener on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

