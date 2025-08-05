Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton Teases If Bo Nix Will Play Preseason Opener

The Denver Broncos will kick off the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 9. Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton teased whether quarterback Bo Nix will be playing in the first game. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback may see the field against the 49ers as the season approaches.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and the team's first preseason game will be against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 9. Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton indicated whether the former Oregon Ducks quarterback will see game action.

The Broncos will travel to the Bay Area, first having a joint practice with the 49ers, followed by a preseason game. In the preseason, it varies when and how often the team’s starters will participate, but Payton teased his plan after practice on Aug. 4.

Will Nix Play Against San Francisco?

Payton was asked if he plans to rest players who will have a lot of reps throughout the week. The Denver coach quickly shot down that idea, which teased whether Nix would be playing against San Francisco.

“Not so much. There’s this feeling that, ‘Oh, if I practice them a bunch, then I’m not going to play them in the game,’” Payton said. “We’re playing guys in the game.”

While Payton did not say for sure that Nix will be playing, the Denver coach did say he plans to play guys, no matter how much they participate in practice. This does indicate Nix will see at least a couple of reps. 

Last preseason, Payton played all three Denver quarterbacks, which included Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson in the first game. If history repeats itself, Payton will play each quarterback again during game one. This season, the Broncos' quarterback room features Nix, Stidham, and Sam Ehlinger. 

How often Nix plays in the game may be determined by what happens on the field, as while reps are important, safety will still play a factor. If the drive ends quickly, Nix could return to the field, but if he takes the offense down and scores, he may only get one series.

Nix To Take Big Step Year Two

Nix was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the fifth quarterback taken off the board. While the former Ducks quarterback had a slow start to the season, he ended up having a strong performance in the final 10 games of the season, leading the Broncos to the postseason.

In 2024, Nix passed for 3,775, and 29 touchdowns. He threw just 12 interceptions and finished the season with a 66.3 completion percentage. One of the most underrated aspects of Nix's game that he showed is his mobility, as he had 92 carries for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

With his rookie season out of the way, Nix is returning to the team with experience and the ability to step up more as a leader. His improvements are already being seen by the coaching staff, and Payton has had nothing but praise for Nix.

“The leadership skillset, I think, comes at that position, and he’s comfortable with that. And when you're a young player, it’s just about proving yourself,” Payton told NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund and Patrick Claybon. “When you prove that you can play, they latch onto that, and I think it happened for him last year.”

The Broncos spent the offseason building on both offense and defense, which is going to give Nix a higher chance of success. In addition to retaining starters, the team drafted running back RJ Harvey. Getting a solid run game going consistently will help open up the passing game with Nix.

Though it is not clear how many snaps Nix will get, Oregon fans could get a glimpse at how Nix is looking heading into his second season when the Denver Broncos face the San Francisco 49ers.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

