NFL Draft Analysts Drop Unfiltered Dante Moore Evaluation

One of the biggest headlines of the week leading up to the Oregon Ducks' game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium is senior starting quarterback Dante Moore having his season end earlier than anticipated after suffering a concussion in the second quarter of the Ducks' fourth game of the season.

Since coach Dan Lanning said he didn't anticipate Moore returning during his Monday pregame press conference, speculation about his 2027 NFL Draft projection continues to fly around the internet. Most recently, some veteran voices with draft knowledge came together to discuss Moore in depth.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) is congratulated by quarterback Dante Moore (5) after a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weighing In On Dante Moore Ending His Season

In an emergency episode of the "First Draft" podcast from ESPN, NFL Draft analysts Mike Greenberg, Field Yates, and Mel Kiper discussed the shocking end to Moore's season due to medical reasons, with Greenberg sharing his opinion that Moore was projected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The then-junior decided to forgo it for one more year with Oregon. Yates nodded to agree with Greenberg's assertion.

However, it seems the recent news left these veteran analysts searching for answers.

"No idea," Yates said when asked what Moore's early-ended season means for his draft stock. "And that's the part about this that is so interesting. I steadfastly believe what you [Greenberg] said. I think he would have gone number two to the [New York Jets], and it's why I advocated against going back to Oregon. There was risk involved."

"Even if you went from two to five from 2026 to 2027, that's a fall, and there really wasn't much room for him to go but down, and now you're entering a draft process where what are the data points that we have? And ultimately, when teams are ultimately making selections, the more conviction they have is driven by the more information and data they have," Yates added.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) congratulates the UCLA Bruins after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore's Numbers Bring Little Data For Recruiting Teams

Speaking of that data, Moore's performance during his minimal run in the 2026 season left much to be desired, just as Yates stated. Moore's 2026 statistics stand at 926 passing yards and nine touchdowns with six sacks. He also clocked in 10 carries for negative seven yards on the ground. Not great numbers, and the loss Moore led at Oklahoma State, where the veteran quarterback couldn't find his way around a struggling offensive line, continued to add fuel to his dropping draft stock.

Kiper came in to agree with Yates, despite stating that he felt Moore looked like "Superman" when he defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 30-24 "White Out" win in 2025. For Kiper, since that game, Moore has failed to "recapture" the skill that sold him on the quarterback.

"We never brought it back at all last year," Kiper said of Moore's talent against Penn State. "And [Yates] talked about, I think it is a little revisionist history to say he would have gone second. We weren't talking about that. We were saying, 'Boy, I know [Greenberg], you're Jets. Were you excited about Dante Moore going two to the Jets? I don't think so, okay."

Kiper argued that Moore is a "leap of faith" pick based on his arm strength and veteran status, understanding playbooks as complicated as Oregon's from 2025.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore walks the sidelines as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where To Go From Here

The overall message from these three draft aficionados is that Moore is a question mark as a player rather than a definitive exclamation point. Though Kiper and Yates argued the unlikelihood of Moore climbing back into the first round of picks, there was also discussion of potential Pro Day and pre-Draft workout results boosting his stock. Plus, the fizzling of the 2027 quarterback draft class also leaves room for flux.

However, it feels like Moore's future is in the quarterback's ability to show he's improved with second-guessing and emotional impact, Moore himself admits, when defenses are able to penetrate Moore's pocket. However, it's unfortunate timing for the quarterback to not be able to prove it on the field, despite Lanning stating, "It’s not really up to Dante. It’s not really up to me," when it comes to Moore's 2026 season coming to an early end.

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