Oregon Ducks Predicted to Make Program History in 2027 NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks were well represented in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Ducks saw two of their players selected within the first 32 selections of the draft. A recent mock draft prediction by SBNation for the 2027 NFL Draft, the Ducks are predicted to have five first-round selections, which would set a new program record.

Quarterback Dante Moore - Selected No. 1 (New York Jets)

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is one of the players who is projected to be selected within the first five selections, but in this specific mock draft, SBNation believes he will be the first player off the board. The team he is projected to go to is the New York Jets, which seems reasonable, although the Jets just selected Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moore is set for a massive season, as he was expected to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but opted to return due to unfinished business. This fit would be great for both Moore and the Jets if Klubnik were to fall short of his expectations, as there is plenty of young talent for the quarterback to throw to, including his former tight end, Kenyon Sadiq.

Edge Rusher Elijah Rushing - Selected No. 15 (Cincinnati Bengals)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks EDGE Elijah Rushing is someone who comes off as a bit of a surprise, as he has yet to truly find his footing in Eugene. He is one of the more talented players who hasn't received a ton of reps, which leaves some hopeful optimism for the 2026 season. He is competing for a larger role, but nothing is guaranteed, as this Oregon defense is looking deeper than ever when it comes to the depth factor.

Rushing would have to have a massive 2026 season if he were to justify this high of a selection. Among all of the 32 predictions, this one seems to be the boldest.

Safety Koi Perich - Selected No. 20 (Carolina Panthers)

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks transfer portal safety addition Koi Perich is someone who is deserving of being a first-round selection. He is fresh off a huge season with Minnesota, following a generational season with the Minnesota program the year prior. He is now expected to fill a role that former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman left behind for the NFL Draft. Perich is arguably the biggest transfer portal addition for the Ducks, and he is set for a massive season.

He would be a great fit for the Panthers, who seemingly passed on Thieneman for Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. Safety will likely be a need for the franchise after this season.

Defensive Lineman A’Mauri Washington - Selected No. 21 (Los Angeles Chargers)

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks interior defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington is one of the players who could be a reliable selection in the NFL Draft, but even if that were to be the case, it leaves many with the question, "Is he worth a first-round pick?" He plugs the interior better than almost any interior defensive lineman in the country, and he is also someone who has improved in his pass rushing. He finished last season with 1.5 sacks, which is the only sacks of his career.

Washington would be a great fit with the Chargers to say the least, as they continue to build on their defensive line. They just made a move in the first round to get Akheem Mesidor, an older but reliable EDGE.

Tight End Jamari Johnson - Selected No. 29 (New England Patriots)

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a selection that many should like, as the Ducks have shown some firepower in the tight end room. After getting Sadiq selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, SBNation now predicts that Jamari Johnson will hear his name called in the first round as well. Johnson is someone who has done very well as the No. 2 option, and he is finally getting his shot to be the premier tight end.

Johnson would be a star for many teams, but one could argue that the Patriots are his perfect fit, as they will be in need of a tight end sooner than later.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.