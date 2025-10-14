NFL Draft Evaluators Have Questions About Dante Moore, Quarterback Class
The 2026 NFL Draft class is stacked with quarterback talent, and week 7 had the potential to provide clarity on where the top signal-callers rank.
While several quarterback prospects went head-to-head, such as No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza and the No. 8 Oregon Ducks’ Dante Moore, draft analysts still have plenty of questions regarding who the top prospect is.
Lack Of Clarity Remains After Moore vs. Mendoza
The Hoosiers got the best of the Ducks at Autzen Stadium in their 30-20 week 7 victory. Moore struggled along with the rest of the Oregon offense in the loss, but Mendoza still didn’t gain a whole lot of separation from the Ducks’ quarterback.
“Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore battled each other while showing their trademark touch, deep-ball accuracy and all-around arm tools, but both quarterbacks also threw two costly interceptions,” ESPN's Matt Miller said.
Moore threw for 186 yards and a touchdown, completing 21 of his 34 passes. He also threw two fourth-quarter interceptions, however, and struggled to avoid the Indiana pressure, getting sacked six times. Mendoza was also picked off and got sacked once, but he threw for 215 yards and one touchdown.
Other quarterback prospects didn’t really capitalize on opportunities to gain separation in week 7 either.
“I really wanted Saturday to be the day that cleared up the quarterback pecking order, given the big games we had on the docket – but I left with no clear-cut QB1,” Miller said.
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, threw a pair of interceptions, and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers failed to record a touchdown while throwing one interception.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson arguably gave the best performance in week 7. Simpson led the Crimson Tide to victory over No. 14 Missouri, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Moore’s Draft Chances
It’s up in the air whether or not Moore will declare for the NFL Draft after the 2025 as he is only a redshirt sophomore. His impressive start to the season for the Ducks sparked the conversation of where he will get selected if he decides to go pro in 2026.
Moore’s draft standing skyrocketed after he led the program to victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions in week 5. Moore threw three touchdowns in the 30-24 double overtime win and didn’t seem to be afraid of the moment.
“He plays with an unflappable demeanor; he never showed panic in his game, despite the hostile environment,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid said. “And even after Penn State put up 14 unanswered points to send the game to overtime, Moore consistently and accurately found his targets at all three levels of the field, making big play after big play in the extra frames.”
His poised performance against the Nittany Lions made his showing against the Hoosiers seem even more uncharacteristic for him. Unlike the Penn State game, Moore’s decision-making seemed more panicked at times.
But with no clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in the nation, Moore still has plenty of season left to secure the top spot. Both Moore and coach Dan Lanning spoke about responding to adversity following the Indiana loss. Moore has the opportunity now to prove his performance in week 7 was a one-off. He can appeal to NFL scouts by displaying how he bounces back when things don’t go his way.
“Adversity is real, right? You're going to face it at some point in your career. It's about how you respond to it. . . . So ultimately, Dante's gonna look at this as an opportunity to learn from it as well. We'll grow from it and get better," said Lanning.