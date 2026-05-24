Three Make-or-Break Games for Dante Moore's Draft Stock

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has been viewed as one of the top NFL Draft prospects entering the 2026 college football season by nearly every major outlet.

Moore has the chance to impact his draft stock throughout the season with the games that the Ducks play, but these three games stand out the most.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus celebrates following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks will have to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes, and this will be a road contest, which makes this situation much more difficult for the young quarterback. He will be tasked with playing against one of the top defenses in college football, as well as going head-to-head with another quarterback who is considered to be a top draft selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. That quarterback is the Ohio State Buckeyes' gunslinger, Julian Sayin.

While it is hard to judge a player off of one game, many argue that the Buckeyes pose the biggest threat to the Ducks during the regular season. Scouts will want to see how composed a player like Moore can be when his back is against the wall, as well as how he can lead his team through disadvantages like not being able to hear the snap count or even making his checks.

Moore will have a tall mountain to climb, but his performance can have a direct impact on his NFL Draft stock.

2. UCLA Bruins

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Moore was previously with the UCLA Bruins during his true freshman season before transferring to be coached by Dan Lanning and his staff. The Bruins meant something to him then, but this will be a great chance for scouts to watch him play against a team that he could have feelings for. This could be an emotional game for the talented quarterback, but if he can show composure in this game, he will show that he is built for big moments at the next level.

Moore will also be playing against a fellow NFL Draft prospect at the quarterback position in this game, as he will be playing against the UCLA Bruins' signal caller, Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava was the quarterback that many valued over Moore coming out of high school, as Iamaleava was ranked ahead of the Ducks' gunslinger, but Moore has been the more successful quarterback out of the pair.

This game will be a battle of the two quarterbacks, while Moore looks to contain his emotions in the right way. This one will be extremely important when it comes to Moore's draft stock.

3. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game will be very important for the draft stock of Moore, because it will be a great chance to see how he can bounce back after a game that is sure to be grueling. Not only that, but the Ducks are playing a team that has only gotten better on the defensive side of the football. With the addition of Kyle Whittingham on the staff for the Wolverines, the additions on the defensive side followed quickly.

The Ducks will have to identify things early on if they want to win this game, which will also show how good Moore is when it comes to picking up on defenses, as well as making his correct checks. If Moore can show out in this contest, then his draft stock will likely jump.

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