NFL’s Highest-Paid Safeties After Derwin James Signs Record-Setting Deal With Chargers

Derwin James cashed in on a lucrative new contract extension with the Chargers on Tuesday.

The new deal is for three years and is worth $75.6 million, including $57.5 million in guaranteed money. James becomes the highest-paid safety in the NFL in terms of the average annual value of his contract. James’s extension won’t kick in until next season, so he’ll be under contract with the Chargers through the 2029 campaign.

James, a seven-year veteran, was a first-round pick in 2017, selected by Los Angeles with pick No. 17 after an impressive college career at Florida State. He has made the Pro Bowl five times and has earned All-Pro honors four times, including one All-Pro first team selection. In 98 games, he has racked up 12 interceptions, six forced fumbles, 19 sacks and 46 pass defenses.

He’s a favorite of Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, too. As SI’s Albert Breer noted while at the team’s offseason camp two summers ago, Harbaugh would frequently encouraging players on the team to “do as Derwin would” because the star safety was everything Harbaugh was looking for in a player.

James overtook Kyle Hamilton for the highest annual salary at the safety position. The Ravens’ safety is signed to a four-year, $100.4 million deal that pays him $25.1 million per season. James comes in just ahead at $25.2 million. Hamilton’s deal runs through the 2030 season.

It’s the second time James has been crowned as the NFL’s highest-earning safety. In 2022, he reset the market with his rookie extension contract––a four-year $76.532 million deal that paid him $19.133 million annually. After other players at the position got their paydays, James was making the fourth-highest annual salary among NFL safeties, and the Chargers vaulted him back to the top of that list with his new three-year extension.

Highest-paid safeties in the NFL

Player Team Contract Length Total Value Average Annual Value Derwin James Chargers 3 years $75.6 million $25.2 million Kyle Hamilton Ravens 4 years $100.4 million $25.1 million Kerby Joseph Lions 4 years $85 million $21.25 million Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers 4 years $84.1 million $21.025 million Budda Baker Cardinals 3 years $54 million $18 million Trevon Moehrig Panthers 3 years $51 million $17 million Xavier McKinney Packers 4 years $67 million $16.75 million Jessie Bates III Falcons 4 years $64.02 million $16.005 million Jevon Holland Giants 3 years $45.3 million $15.1 million Cam Bynum Colts 4 years $60 million $15 million

What NFL safeties are next to receive big contract extensions?

Only four safeties in the NFL currently make over $20 million, but there are some standout talents at the position that will be in line for new deals after the 2026 season.

Lions safety Brian Branch will likely be due for a big pay raise at the end of his rookie deal. Because he was a second-round pick, he’s not eligible for a fifth-year option meaning he’s set to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason, unless he agrees to an extension with Detroit. Branch has been one of the league’s top safeties throughout his career, and he’ll still be 25 when it comes time to sign a new contract. Considering the market on safeties right now, Branch could surpass $20 million on his next deal, and potentially even challenge James and Hamilton in the $25 million range.

Additionally, Nick Emmanwori has the potential, if he strings together another strong season with the Seahawks, to push into that tier of safeties. He had a great regular season and an even better playoff run for Seattle, playing a key role in the Super Bowl. He was a rookie in 2025, so he’s got a few years left until the negotiations for a new deal will even get underway, though, like Branch, he’s not eligible for a fifth-year option because he, too, was a second-round pick.

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