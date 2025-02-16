NFL Free Agent Jevon Holland Predicted To Super Bowl Contender
With NFL free agency officially beginning on March 12, where will Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland sign? The former Oregon Ducks star is expected to be one of the most sought after free agents, and the Buffalo Bills have been listed as an ideal fit for Holland.
Reports suggest that Holland could command a contract valued anywhere between $60 million and $90 million as a free agent. Miami is projected to have the sixth-fewest cap space, meaning the Dolphins will most likely have no choice but to let Holland hit free agency.
Who is the favorite to land Holland? Nick Brinkheroff of USA Today predicted the Buffalo Bills to land Holland in free agency.
The Bills were one game away from reaching the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. In four seasons in the NFL, Holland has showcased his ballhawking abilities, registering five interceptions as well as five forced fumbles. Additionally, Holland returned punts for the Dolphins during his first two seasons.
How does Holland himself feel? It seems as though the former Oregon Ducks defender is keeping all of his options open as he prepares to enter free agency.
"I wouldn’t hate the idea of coming back (to Miami). I wouldn’t hate the idea of leaving," said Holland.
Pro Football Focus listed the Denver Broncos as another possible destination for the former Oregon Duck safety. Whether Holland signs with Denver, Buffalo, or another franchise remains to be seen, but all signs point to his departure from the Miami Dolphins.
At the Dolphins annual end-of-year press conference, Miami general manager Chris Grier did not signal confidence that Holland would be returning to the Dolphins.
“Yeah, we had conversations throughout the summer with Jevon and his agent," Grier said. "Jevon has been a good player here, watched him grow both on and off the field as a person. You guys have gotten to see his personality, too, here. We put those (discussions) on hold once the season started. Both sides agreed, let’s just let him focus, focus on the year. We’re going to go through everything like we always do and talk through this year and see what happens here in the offseason.”
Holland, a former second round NFL Draft pick, is expected to receive a lot of interest should the former Oregon Ducks safety hit free agency for the first time in his career. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked Holland as the No. 9 available free agent this offseason.
"Jevon Holland is coming off a down season by his standards, some of it because of injury, but at 24 he is still a valuable back-end player. He is a good run player, but his coverage suffered some last season. Age and history say he will get a good contract on the market," wrote Prisco.
It appears as though Holland could have multiple suitors once free agency begins. Will the Bills be able to sign him?