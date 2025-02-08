Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland Sends Message To Oregon Ducks Safety Trey McNutt
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has passed on his jersey number (8) to incoming Oregon Ducks safety Trey McNutt, according to his recent X post.
McNutt is 6-0, 185 and the nation's No. 26 ranked overall recruit as well as the No. 2 safety in the 2025 recruiting class, per On3. He will be guided under the tutelage of Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi whose defense allowed just 315.9 total yards per game last season. That was the fifteenth least in all of college football.
Holland played with the Ducks from 2018-20 and was selected by Miami with the No. 36 pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Through four seasons, he has collected 245 total tackles, 23 pass deflections, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, four sacks, four fumble recoveries, and one touchdown.
In McNutt's junior campaign with Shaker Heights in Ohio, he finished with 61 tackles,12 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. McNutt also ran track with running times of 10.82, 10.85, and 10.91 in the 100 meter in 2023.
Lupoi joined Dusty Harrah and Mike Jorgensen on the "National Signing Day Show" from the Oregon Sports Network on Feb. 5 to discuss the additions to his defense and had high praise for his future safety.
"He's above average in the man to man coverage that he's demonstrated. You see this over and over of him diagnosing and coming downhill and striking, setting hedges, tackling guys in space. I think he's got some rare qualities of some change of direction, ability in space as a bigger, longer guy. We worked out together yesterday morning, and he's playing with some dominoes at dinner last night after our get real session. All in and excited to work with him."- Lupoi on McNutt, Oregon Sports Network
"Good tackler who will hit and drive through contact, not just a drag down tackler, and takes good angles. Can be a college free safety, nickel, or move around for a defense. Has enough size and length but is not elite as far as physical size measurables. Playmaker with toughness and those abilities will translate to wherever a school wants to use him."- Allen Trieu on McNutt via 247Sports
According to On3, coach Dan Lanning 's 2025 recruiting class was ranked No. 4 in the country. It is headlined by McNutt, five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., four-star linebacker Gavin Nix, four-star running back Jordon Davison, and four-star cornerback Brandon Finney.
