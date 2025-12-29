Oregon Ducks In The Hunt For Exciting California Receiver Recruit

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are continuing their streak of excellent recruiting under coach Dan Lanning, and that hasn’t changed during the Ducks College Football Playoff run. Oregon currently has the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for the class of 2026, and have now set their sights on the class of 2027, with Lanning hoping to land Oregon their first-ever No. 1 ranked recruiting class in program history.

Ducks In Hunt For Three-Star Wide Receiver

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Ducks are in the race for 2027 wide receiver recruit Eli Woodard. Woodard is rated as a three-star recruit according to On3. Woodard plays high school football in Temecula, California, and has taken two trips to Oregon to visit with Lanning and his staff.

Woodard Impresses In His Junior Season

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woodard had an incredibly impressive junior season, compiling 51 for 1,070 yards and an astonishing 17 touchdowns. Woodard praised Lanning and Oregon in his recent comments to On3. Woodard also was used on special teams, returning both punts and kicks.

“I’ve been to Oregon twice, once for a game and then a visit last summer. Coach Lanning is great and I love the winning culture there. I’m not hearing from them as much as some of the other schools but I still have high interest,” Woodard told On3.

The last part of Woodards quote is interesting for a few reasons. Woodard not hearing from Lanning or his coaching staff could be because the Ducks are currently in the midst of a playoff run. It could also be that Oregon has different priorities over the next few weeks and into the early parts of the offseason that will include hiring a few new coaches to join the staff and ensuring that 2026 recruits settle in nicely in Eugene. Or possibly, the Ducks are prioritizing other recruits and positions.

Ducks Crowded Wide Receiver Room May Deter Woodard

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks may also be ok to hold out on putting the hours in to earn Woodards commitment. The Ducks wide receiver room going into two years from now could be crowded, as freshman star wide receiver Dakorien Moore will most likely be expected to return to Eugene, and Ducks signees Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton are both expected to contribute on the offensive side of the ball next year.

The Ducks have a great track record of recruiting in Southern California, where they have developed a pipeline from multiple high level high schools to Eugene, but they will be battling some other high profile programs for Woodards commitment. Woodard received an offer from Arizona State and former Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny DIllingham, and Woodard also received an offer from Missouri.

With other programs looming over Woodard, we may get a clearer picture of where Oregon Stands with the three-star recruit once the Ducks season comes to a close and Lanning is able to spend a little more time recruiting.