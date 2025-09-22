Oregon Continues To Make Boldest Uniform Moves with Exclusive Cleats For Penn State White Out
With the Penn State white out game knocking on the Oregon Ducks' door, the Ducks made a bold announcement a week before their marquee game: Oregon will wear white glow-in-the-dark cleats on the field at Beaver Stadium.
Released on Sunday following Oregon's field debut of the "Shoe Duck" Phil Knight tribute uniforms, the "Mummy Duck" Nike Vaporposite cleats feature an all white base with a black Nike swoosh, light green glow-in-the-dark stripes mimicking bandages on the sides, a green heel and toe cleat tread addition, distressed fabric behind appliques, and a mummy version of The Duck on the cleats' tongue. In the dark, the cleats glow a neon green looking like bandages.
But, are these the best cleats to wear when heading into Penn State's White Out, one of the most popular environments in college football.
Penn State is Wearing Home Uniforms
There's a reason Penn State has never worn their white away uniforms during a white out game, and it's stated in the NCAA rules.
According to Section 4, Article 5, Paragraph 3 of the NCAA Football Rule Book, the NCAA prohibits the home team from wearing "away" whites at home.
That same paragraph in the rule book also states, "The visiting team shall wear white jerseys; however, the home team may wear white jerseys if the teams have agreed in writing before the season." If a team violates the parameters stated in the rule book, they'll be given a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
So, because Penn State isn't wearing all-white, it seems like Oregon gets a green light to wear white if they'd like to, plus, the shoes do glow green in the dark. That glow switch almost feels like a cheeky nod of green and, therefore, Oregon taking over the white when it gets dark (the kickoff is at 4:30p.m. PT).
The Fans Clamoring For The Warp Speed
With the release of the "Mummy Duck", many fans are hoping the Ducks wear their "Generation O" all-white "Warp Speed" uniforms or the "Storm Trooper" all-white uniforms from collections past to commemorate the white out theme.
We've collected some of the social media posts from fans and media members requesting the Ducks go for a white out in their uniforms.
However, maybe Oregon fans might regret their decision, as Ohio State wore all-white uniforms for the first "official" white out with Penn State in 2005, and lost 10-17.
Does the Existence of the "Mummy Duck" Mean the Skull Duck Will Return?
Longtime Duck fans may see the "Mummy Duck" logo and think that another spooky Oregon logo should come back from the grave: the skull duck.
Popular in the early 2000's, the skull duck first appeared in a skull and crossbones design with a pirate bandana. Sales of this merchandise featuring the logo coincides with the Pirates of the Caribbean Disney movie franchise, so it's likely pop culture influenced the design.
However, the skull duck reappeared as an alternate design to one of Oregon's alternate logos featuring The Duck mascot. On a galaxy white base, the skull duck sat atop Oregon's "Combat Duck's" helmet for the 2015 Michigan State game on the road.
Given the "Mummy Duck" is making a triumphant debut, maybe its time to reconfigure the iconic skull duck logo for future projects.
The Ducks play the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 27 at 4:30p.m. PT.