Noah Sewell Developing Stronger Mentality in 2021

Noah Sewell is one of many talented players on the Oregon defense. He may be one of the youngest on the team, but that didn't stop him from having a breakout year in 2020.

The dominant linebacker is already benefitting from a more traditional offseason, which includes his first series of spring practices. The series of 15 practices has been instrumental in helping him hone in on Tim DeRuyter's new defense.

"It's actually a good opportunity for us young guys who early enrolled last year," Sewell said. "We didn't have really a fall camp, spring practices, so this is really helping us get into the defense more, understand the x's and o's of it."

Fans are itching to see the duo of Sewell and Justin Flowe take the field. The two backers are the highest-rated the Oregon program has ever seen.

As Flowe works back to 100%, Sewell says his non-stop motor has carried over from high school.

"His presence is different. Everybody can feel it. Number 10, he flying to the rock, wherever the rock is, whether it be in the opposite pylon, or our pylon, he's running to that rock," he said.

Justin Flowe accepts the 2019 Butkus Award, given to the top linebackers at the high school, college, and professional levels. Justin Flowe on Twitter (@justin_flowe)

Many great players to come through the Oregon program have taken a sizable jump from year one to year two, including Kayvon Thibodeaux and Sewell's brother Penei.

Sewell has the benefit of learning from Penei, who also started as a true freshman. Both the linebacker and the Outland Trophy winner were readymade college players physically--so the main area for growth is between the ears.

"My mentality. That's the biggest thing, every time I step on that field. Like he (Penei) said, that person across from me--I'm trying to pursue my dreams and he's the only one stopping me from pursuing my dreams," Sewell said.

As Sewell works through spring with his teammates, there's one area in particular he envisions being a strength for his group this season.

"We're all athletic, we can move really well in space, in between the box," he said of the linebackers. "We can squeeze in the smallest gaps ever."

The transition to a new defense hasn't been all too difficult for Sewell, thanks in large part to Ken Wilson.

"Our coverages have the same concept, it's just the different terminology," he said of the new defense. "Coach Wilson does a nice job of comparing the old defense with the new defense, which helps us learn a lot."

After growing up in American Samoa and playing football on the beach, Sewell still holds the early memories of playing with his brothers close to heart. The blend of different styles has helped him grow into the star he is today.

"Just having my brothers, all playing the same sport that we love," he said of his early playing days. "Sharing different skills, abilities, different techniques, even with the bottle of sand-- using it as a football--it was just one great time."

Sewell is one of the headliners of the Ducks' defense, but nods to another member of the front seven as someone who constantly injects energy.

The 2020 Morris Trophy winner.

"KT's one-of-a-kind. He always tries to bring the juice, even when everybody is silent," Sewell said. "We'll be in the huddle and he'll be trying to get everybody turned up, everybody flock to the rock, just bring the juice."

