Observations From Oregon Football's First Practice of Fall Camp

Rap music blared as new strength coach Wilson Love led the Oregon football team through warmups ahead of their first practice of fall camp.

A giant clock located on the east side of the field kept track of time spent on each drill.

When the clock hit zero, first-year head coach Dan Lanning’s voice replaced Lil Baby’s over the loudspeaker as he directed players to their stations for the first set of drills.

After a set of jumping jacks done in a huddle, the team broke into five groups, with four groups working on special teams while quarterbacks took reps separately, working on their drop back mechanics with Kenny Dillingham.

Lanning later gave props to their progression in learning the playbook, resulting in quick decision making on day one.

“In the spring they [quarterbacks] probably had a second of hesitation, Lanning said following Friday's practice. “They’re much more comfortable in the system and that’s showing."

A starting quarterback has not been named for the Ducks as Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, and Jay Butterfield are all competing for the starting job.

In another corner of the field, the tight ends fielded onside kicks.

In another section punters and kickers worked together. Adjacently, wideouts and defensive backs worked on catching punts while on the side closest to the media two players circled around a cone before running to cover a punt.

Working with the group covering punts Justin Flowe’s energy was noticeable.

Lanning rovered between drills, correcting technique and effort.

“The ball isn’t going to come to you!” Lanning shouted during the takeaway drill.

Freshman wide receiver Justius Lowe did not participate in drills during the time in which media were allowed to spectate, rather he worked in full pads with a trainer on an exercise bike.

“I’m pleased with where our guys were,” Lanning told reporters. “But we're not ready to play a game, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

