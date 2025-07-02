Elite Offensive Line Recruit Kelvin Obot Commits To Utah Utes Over Oregon Ducks
After a surge in recruiting for the Oregon Ducks spearheaded by four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver committing to the Ducks, Oregon lost out on another one of Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s top targets this past weekend. Four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot has officially committed to the Utah Utes.
Obot chose the Utes over Oregon, Nebraska, and Michigan. Obot, ranked as the No. 9 recruit in the country according to Rivals, had recently visited Eugene back in June on an official visit.
Obot, who checks in at 6-5 and hails from Fruitland, Idaho, is a shot put and discus state champion. There was real interest in Obot from the Ducks, and vice versa.
The Ducks have been finalists for a number of top recruits in the country, only to be beaten out by another school. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis chose the Georgia Bulldogs over Oregon on his commitment day, five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell chose the Miami Hurricanes over the Ducks, and now Obot has chosen Utah over Oregon.
While missing on Obot stings, there is still reason to be optimistic about Oregon’s recruiting on the offensive line for the class of 2026.
Three-star interior offensive lineman Koloi Keli flipped his commitment from Cal to Oregon earlier in the week. Keli had been committed to the Golden Bears since June 8. The Keli commitment helps the class of 2026, as the Ducks will be scrambling to replace Ducks center Iapani Laloulu, who will most likely head to the 2026 NFL draft after this year.
The Ducks and Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry fllipped another Cal Golden Bear commit in four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi. Tofi, who stands at a staggering 6-6, committed to Cal on June 3, but recently de-committed last week, leading many to believe that he is leaning towards a flip to Oregon. Tofi made his decision public on Wednesday. Tofi is the No. 8 interior offensive line prospect in the 2026 class according to On3.
Oregon has a real possibility for getting some amazing news on the recruiting front soon. Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has been trending towards the Ducks, and is expected to announce his commitment on August 5, although he has hinted in interviews that he is considering moving his commitment date early.
The Ducks landed five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore on the Fourth of July in 2024. Does Lanning have more fireworks planned for 2025? Iheanacho has publicly called Oregon the leader in his recruitment, but will that still be the case when it comes time to commit?
Iheanacho stands at 6-7 and was a star on the gridiron as well as the hardwood for Georgetown Preparatory in North Bethesda, Maryland. Iheanacho committing to Oregon would almost certainly bolster their recruiting rankings into the top-five universally, after five-star safety Jett Washington committed to the Ducks last week.