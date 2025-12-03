What Dan Lanning Said About Oregon Five-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho

The Early Signing Period has started in college football, and the Oregon Ducks have one of the top 2026 recruiting classes with several recruits signing their letter of intent today. One of those signees is five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho from Georgetown Preparatory High School in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Dan Lanning Speaks On Iheanacho's Growth As a Player

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's offensive line has been dominant throughout the season, and Iheanacho is a valuable addition to the Ducks' future. Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about the growth of Iheanacho and what he brings to the Ducks' offensive line in an interview with Rivals reporter Steve Wiltfong on Wednesday:

"Unbelievable player, unbelievable human. We fell in love with this guy early. Went to a great school at Georgetown Prep, has done an unbelievable job of growing as a player over time, he's got some of those rare traits that are really special, and athleticism on top of that. He's got great strength, great size. Got to see the guy compete in person, and he was dominant. When we did that and built a great relationship with him over time," said Lanning.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound offensive lineman is one of the top recruits in Oregon's 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 2 nationally behind the USC Trojans, per 247Sports. Iheanacho is one of three recruits rated by 247Sports as a five-star in Oregon's class, with the other two including St. Paul's Episcopal EDGE rusher Anthony Jones and Bishop Gorman safety Jett Washington, who both have yet to sign their letter of intent.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Other offensive line recruits in addition to Iheanacho in Oregon's class include three-star Farrington High School offensive lineman Koloi Keli and four-star Tommy Tofi from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco, California.

How Iheanacho Can Help Oregon's Offensive Line

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the team onto the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's offensive line boasts several talented players on the roster this season who have developed into crucial pieces for the Ducks, including center Iapani Laloulu and USC transfer offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon.

Iheanacho aims to become the latest contributor to Oregon's offensive line, which, despite key losses last season, remains one of the most dominant groups in college football. With Oregon being a program that sees top players, especially on the offensive line, leave for the NFL every season, Lanning stressed the importance of regrouping every offseason through recruiting. Here's the type of recruit that Lanning looks for.

"For us, it ultimately comes down to the person, we need guys that have a growth mindset, that are trying to figure out how they can become the best versions of themselves. Those are things we really try to attack and evaluate in recruiting, I think that's just as important as them checking the box of what kind of player they can be," said Lanning.

Iheanacho has the opportunity to do just that for Oregon's offensive line next season, and his experience playing at Georgetown Prep, along with the growth that he's seen throughout his high school career, checks the boxes of what Lanning is looking for

