Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Earns Bonus for Rose Bowl Berth vs. Oregon Ducks
After a late-night game in Columbus, Ohio, the No.1 Oregon Ducks found out that their Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game would be a rematch against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes beat the Tennessee volunteers decisively, 42-17. Throughout this contest, the Buckeyes looked nearly unstoppable compared to the same team that lost to Michigan on their home turf to round out the regular season.
Which is why, according to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, Ohio State coach Ryan Day will receive a contract bonus of $150,000 for reaching the Rose Bowl. This contest between the Ducks and the Buckeyes is the second time this season these two powerhouses have met. In October, the Ducks beat the Buckeyes 32-31.
After a loss to Michigan, a popular storyline has been the potential firing of Day. The coach is 66-10 at Ohio State, but 1-4 against the Wolverines and the team has yet to appear in the Big Ten Championship game since 2020. However, by advancing to the Rose Bowl, Day continues to prove that all the talk surrounding him is simply that.
Throughout the weekend, controversy around Ryan Day takes was rampant. On ESPN's College GameDay, analysts Desmond Howard and Rece Davis got into a brief argument about the coach.
"In my opinion, that was like the athletic director and the powers that be saying, ' We're pushing all of our chips in the middle of the table, Ryan. This is the year you have to get it done.' And I thought that was too much pressure on him, I really did. I sent out an Instagram message once I saw that, and I said, 'Man, this is unfair.' But, with that being said, Ryan Day was an assistant coach in Columbus. He understands the culture down there. When he accepted the head coaching job, he knew what the expectations were of him," said Howard.
Howard insinuated that Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was hired as a way to give Day all the weapons he needs to win before justifying a firing if he fails. Howard's co-hosts immediately fired back.
"That's crazy," analyst Pat McAfee said.
"He's 66-10," analyst Rece Davis replied, sparking some unusual tension on the College GameDay desk.
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit also came to Day's defense as Ohio State sealed the fate of Tennessee. Herbstreit formally called out toxic Buckeyes fans, him and analyst Chris Fowler dubbed the "lunatic fringe."
“It used to be 8-10. I think it’s grown now to about 15-20," Herbstreit said of toxic Buckeye fans. "So I don’t know. I’m sure they’ll be happy tonight, be fired up about what the Ohio State team did. But God forbid they lose to Oregon. They may want to fire him again.”
Herbstreit went on to call out ESPN peer show "First Take" for their continued coverage of Day throughout the season.
“First Take tried to fire him. They thought he was done. So I’ll be excited to see what they talk about on Monday after this performance. They had him out. They’re trying to find replacements. But here he is. He’s still got his hat on. He’s still coaching," Herbstreit said as the camera showed Day on the sidelines.
A fiery call-out to round out a definitive win for the Buckeyes, but the fringe will now focus on their upcoming trip to Pasadena, California to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is on New Year's Day at 2 p.m. PT.
