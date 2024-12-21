Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Encourages Fans To Buy Rose Bowl Tickets: 'Paint It Green'
Under green and yellow confetti covering the field of Lucas Oil Stadium, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks clinched the Big Ten Championship crown and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs by defeating Penn State 45-37. Now with the playoffs underway, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a message for Duck fans.
He wants Oregon fans to buy tickets for the Rose Bowl and paint the stadium green.
Right now, tickets for the Rose Bowl on the official Rose Bowl website are sold out. On Seat Geek, tickets to the historic bowl game and playoff quarterfinals start at around $380 and the highest priced ticket is $1,815. There are currently 933 listing for tickets for the game.
Once the winner of No. 8 Ohio State vs No. 9 Tennessee is determined, those fans will likely rush to pick up tickets if they haven't already. Lanning's push for Duck fans to pull up to this historic game is likely meant to capitalize on the regional advantage most native Duck fans have when traveling to Pasadena, California, compared to another bowl game as most are on the East Coast.
Before Lanning's recent fan request, there's been plenty of controversy around securing Rose Bowl tickets for long time Duck fans. On Dec. 11, tickets for the Rose Bowl specifically allotted for the university went on sale, with season ticket holders receiving a time period based on their ticketing status to purchase. Based on the reaction from several fans online, after 12:30 p.m. that day, many Ducks were unable to get tickets through the allotted university supply.
What some Duck fans are pointing anger towards is that there was no limit on the amount of tickets someone could purchase for the Rose Bowl, meaning some fans accused others of buying up massive amounts of tickets for resale online at higher prices.
Another potential reason behind Lanning's push for Duck fans to come en mass to the Rose Bowl could be the current wave of Tennessee fans and their dedication to traveling to Columbus, Ohio for their match-up with Ohio State today. The new trend on social media, called the "Orange Wave," includes Volunteer fans from across the country traveling to Columbus to snuff out the Ohio State fans in attendance and also to create Tennessee-based nuisances in town.
Even ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit commented on the surge of Tennessee fans that made the trip to Columbus for the 5 p.m. PT game.
According to a Goodyear survey of former college football athletes from 2022, Ohio State fans and Oregon fans were ranked inside the top five of best traveling college football fan bases in the nation. With this showing from the Volunteers, they make a strong case to be added to that list.
There's a high chance with this momentum behind the Volunteers' fan base, that Lanning wanted to stir up his own green group to ensure the Rose Bowl feels like a home game.
Oregon faces either Tennessee or Ohio State in the Rose Bowl for their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. PT in Pasadena, California.
