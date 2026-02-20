Oregon Ducks Schedule Visit with Four-Star Tight End Recruit

As the Oregon Ducks build their 2027 recruiting class, the program is targeting four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar, who set up his spring visit schedule.

According to Rivals, Dollar will be in Eugene on March 14 as one of his several visits. In addition to Oregon, Dollar is set to visit Clemson, Ohio State, Missouri, Notre Dame, and several other schools.

Dollar is the No. 62 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 tight end, and No. 3 prospect from North Carolina, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have their work cut out for them to land the No. 3 tight end, but the program has recruiting momentum and runs an offense that tight ends can excel in.

Oregon’s Offense an Ideal Fit for Tight Ends

The tight end position has been used well at Oregon, and even with staff changes, that can continue, making it an ideal landing spot for Dollar. With Will Stein departing the program to become Kentucky's next head coach, the Ducks promoted Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator.

Mehringer has served as Oregon’s tight ends coach since 2022, and with him running the offense, the position can continue to play at a high level.

The 2025 season showcased that Oregon tight ends can shine on the offense, as Kenyon Sadiq led the team with eight touchdown receptions. He also finished No. 2 in receiving yards (560) and had the most receptions on the team (51).

Sadiq spent three years developing, and after a breakout performance, he is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sadiq is just the most recent example of the program's success in developing the position. In 2025, former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams, proving the program is a place where the position can grow at a high level.

Next season, tight end Jamari Johnson will be a player to watch, as he could follow a similar path to Sadiq. Johnson finished 2025 with 510 receiving yards, the fourth most on the team. As he enters his third season, he can be a pivotal part of the offense and boost his draft stock.

Notably, Dollar is not only the No. 3 tight end but also one of the top prospects from North Carolina, the same state as five-star tight end Kendre’ Harrison from the class of 2025. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Harrison is joining as the No. 21 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 tight end, and the No. 3 prospect from North Carolina.

With Mehringer leading the offense and Oregon’s player development, Dollar's visit in the spring can help boost the program's chance of landing one of the top tight ends of the 2027 class.

Oregon’s Recruiting Class Growing Quickly

The Oregon Ducks' 2027 recruiting class is already off to a hot start, and its momentum can help the program land other talented prospects such as Dollar.

The Ducks have received five commitments, with the most recent being from four-star running back CaDarius McMiller. With five commits, the class ranks No. 14 in the nation, per 247Sports. Oregon has locked in several visits throughout the spring and summer, including Dollar, as the Ducks work to keep up their success.

