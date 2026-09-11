Dan Lanning Pulls Back the Curtain on Unique Travel Challenges

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks travel to five games this season, with their first road game of the season being an early wake-up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Entering their third-ever meeting vs. the Cowboys, 2-0 in the historical record with a 2025 69-3 beatdown at Autzen Stadium following the Ducks into Stillwater, Oklahoma, there's quite a bit of excitement to see how coach Dan Lanning and squad fare against a new-look Cowboys team under first-year coach Eric Morris.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates after sacking Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Talks Traveling Logistics

Heading 1,480 miles from Eugene, Oregon, to Stillwater, Oklahoma, is quite the trek, with the Ducks frequently topping the Big Ten Conference for the longest travel distance during the regular season. According to travelmath.com, a direct flight from the Eugene airport to Stillwater clocks in at just under three and a half hours.

In his pregame press conference earlier this week, Lanning shared his thought process on preparing for a road game, which lends a reason for why the Ducks decided to travel to Stillwater on Thursday instead of their regular game plan of arriving on the Friday before a Saturday game.

“Yeah, I think it's always about painting the picture of what's going to happen. Okay, what's it going to look like on the airplane? How do we prep for that? What's it look like when we get to the hotel? How do we prep for that?" Lanning said. “What's the environment going to be like? What do you expect? What do you expect to see? And then what are our expectations for you? What doesn't change? The field's the same length, right? Same width.”

“So, let's go out there and execute. It's no different than what we're doing on the practice field right now, right? Ultimately, but painting the picture for them of all the things that they're going to experience in that, so they can be prepared for those moments," Lanning said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Looking Back On 2025 Season Travel

Lanning's response feels very reminiscent of the coach's thoughts during the 2025 season, before the Ducks 23-0 shutout the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the program's first-ever Orange Bowl appearance in Miami, Florida. The Ducks, who had to take an approximately seven-hour plane flight 11 days prior to the matchup, had to adjust to a three-hour time jump for that game.

When asked about the amount of travel during the season (which totaled over 2,400 miles across the regular and postseason) on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Lanning made the witty response of, "They've got a football field there, right?" and explained that the previous travel Oregon accomplished that season made them ready for yet another long-haul game.

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore celebrates with Duck fans during the game against Oklahoma State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Weather Aspect

Another factor in this on-the-road game against the Cowboys is the weather, which will be drastically different from the mild summer the Ducks practiced through in Oregon.

According to AccuWeather.com, fans heading to Boone Pickens Stadium will experience a high temperature of 94 degrees with little help from the shade (if they can find some in the outdoor venue). The weather is reported to be "Some sun, then turning cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area; very warm," with a 55 percent chance of rain.

So, the Ducks' first road trip may be a challenge of the elements. However, with Oregon's longer road trips situated as the seasons turn from fall to winter, with trips to Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan State, it's safe to say the Ducks will need to get used to temperature extremes to do well during this regular-season lineup.

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