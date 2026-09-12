Oregon Ducks' Close-Call Drives Oklahoma State Ticket Price Shift

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are on the road for their second game of the season, facing the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium for an early 9a.m. PT kickoff.

Though this game was previously tallied as one of the most expensive baseline tickets for an Oregon game during the 2026 regular season prior to the beginning of the season, there's a chance of a drastic change in ticket price. The ticket price for the third-ever time in history these two teams might be due to the Ducks' previous performance.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) carries the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks vs. Cowboys Tickets Decrease After Win Over Boise State

According to event ticket price tracking website ticketdata.com, the price for tickets to the Ducks against the Cowboys declined by 63 percent in the past three days, from a base price of $73 to $27 as of Friday evening. On Sep. 5, the day the Ducks took on the Boise State Broncos and won 34-27, the get-in price was at $105. The day after the Ducks' season-opening victory, that get-in price dropped to $95, with prices steadily decreasing since.

Back in July, Oregon Ducks on SI reported that the Oklahoma State Cowboys game was the No. 3 priciest ticket for the 2026 regular season, under Oregon's November Michigan game at Autzen Stadium and the Ducks' first return to "The Horseshoe" since 2021 to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma cheer team perform during the second half during a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is This Price Drop Due To Oregon's Performance Against The Broncos?

Perhaps Oregon's too-close-for-comfort win against the Broncos is a reason the tickets to their Oklahoma State match-up have dropped, as analysts from across the nation continue to point out the flaws from that particular game. To be fair to the Ducks, ticketdata.com also reported that prices began to dip after an Aug. 5 get-in price of $109. Plus, there's a chance some long-listed resale tickets are seeing a drop due to sellers seeking to get rid of their prior purchase.

There's also the potential that Boone Pickens Stadium's renovations from 2023-2024, stretching the overall capacity to 52,168, could leave new seats that are yet to be claimed.

Another aspect that could impact ticket prices is the weather, with AccuWeather reporting the weather in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on the day of the game boasting a 94 degree high in temperature, and "Some sun, then turning cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area; very warm." Even the "shade" temperature feels is going to be in the 90's, potentially leading some fans to forgo attending the game to avoid the southern heat.

That Southern weather could be a dual contributing factor with the central timezone change to push coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks to travel a day earlier to Stillwater on Thursday, in order to adjust to their surroundings.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; An Oregon football fan dresses up for a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Comments on Oklahoma State Road Conditions

Speaking of Lanning, the coach himself spoke during his pregame press conference about the challenges traveling East brings to the Ducks, who are far more well-known for playing in the rainy, cloudy, and chilly conditions in the Pacific Northwest.

"Yeah, just a little bit different. I mean, we're playing this game at 9 a.m. our time," Lanning said. "I think the heat will be something that we'll have to adapt to. You know, relatively quick. It hasn't been hot up here, and it's obviously going to be really warm on the turf there. So, just traveling, how you hydrate, how you make sure that you're fresh when you get down there- all those things will contribute, and we have to handle it really well because you're going to travel in this conference."

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